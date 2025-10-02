Erling Haaland was not happy after Man City drew with Monaco

Erling Haaland was left fuming after Manchester City dropped points in the Champions League against Monaco on Wednesday night, despite the fact he added to his incredible record in the competition with two more goals.

Man City were looking to build on their 2-0 win over Napoli last month, and they took the lead in the 15th minute when Haaland raced onto a ball over the top from Josko Gvardiol and brilliantly lifted over Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Kohn. But City’s lead only lasted three minutes as Jordan Teze responded with a fantastic 25-yard strike.

Haaland restored City’s advantage shortly before half time when he rose tall from a Nico O’Reilly cross to head into the far corner.

Pep Guardiola’s side looked to be heading for three points when substitute Nico Gonzalez absurdly tried to clear a Monaco free-kick with his boot, catching Eric Dier in the face.

The referee gave a penalty and former Tottenham Hotspur defender Dier stepped up and sent Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way to snatch a 2-2 draw for the home side.

It was an entertaining clash and City could have had at least two more goals. Phil Foden and Tijjani Reijnders both hit the crossbar, while Kohn was kept busy and denied powerful efforts from both Haaland and O’Reilly.

Haaland took his Champions League record to a sensational 52 goals in just 50 appearances, which gives him a better ratio than icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the Norwegian left the pitch shaking his head after City’s frustrating result.

In a post-match interview (via BBC Match of the Day), he said: “I’m f***ed off. I think everyone should be, it’s not good enough.”

When asked about only having 17 touches but still notching a brace, Haaland replied: “I don’t care, I’m just doing my job.”

In a separate interview, the lethal goalscorer added: “It doesn’t feel good, we didn’t win. We did things unnecessarily in the second half and I don’t think we played good enough.

“We didn’t deserve to win and that’s why [I was shaking my head].

“I think we need more energy, we need to get at them more as we did in the first half, we dominated much more.

“In the second half they took the lead much more and I don’t think it’s good enough.

“Every single game is tough, there aren’t many teams who won their first two games and that’s how it is.”

Erling Haaland discusses penalty and lack of touches

Attention then turned to the penalty incident. “I haven’t seen it again. If you kick someone in the face I guess it’s a penalty. But I don’t know, I didn’t see it,” Haaland said.

He went on to explain how he can influence big matches without being regularly involved in possession.

“I still think I’m involved in the game,” he said.

“Doing movements and giving space to others so it’s not only about touching the ball if you’re involved in the game or not.

“I think you can be involved in the game in many other ways and that’s my job. I did my job in the first half and in the second I didn’t.”

