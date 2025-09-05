Erling Haaland told which star will beat him to Golden Boot, but Michael Owen defends Man City ace

Troy Deeney has tipped a Liverpool star to win the Premier League Golden Boot ahead of Erling Haaland, while Michael Owen has hit back at ‘rubbish’ claims about the Manchester City striker.

Last season was disappointing for both Haaland and Man City, but the Norwegian still managed a hugely impressive 34 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions. Despite Haaland’s efforts, City fell down to third in the Premier League and failed to win any silverware.

Haaland had won the previous two Golden Boot awards but lost out to Mo Salah this time around. While Haaland scored 22 times in the league, Salah helped fire Liverpool to the title with 29 strikes.

Haaland is already at the top of the league’s scoring charts for the new campaign, having found the back of the net three times in three matches so far.

But Deeney thinks Alexander Isak will outscore the 25-year-old after joining Liverpool in a record-breaking £130million transfer from Newcastle United.

On The Recharge, Deeney said: “Isak all but guarantees them [Liverpool] the Premier League. That’s how far I’m going to go on it.

“Arsenal aren’t going to score more, like [Viktor] Gyokeres isn’t going to score more for Arsenal than Isak is. I don’t think Haaland will either. And that’s a massive shout because Haaland is the goal machine.”

Isak is already three goals behind Haaland as he refused to play for Newcastle before completing his blockbuster transfer to Liverpool.

But Deeney clearly thinks that Isak will fit in seamlessly under Arne Slot and thrive alongside players such as Salah, Florian Wirtz and Alexis Mac Allister.

You can almost guarantee Haaland will net 20 goals or more this campaign, as long as he stays fit. But the No 9 enjoying another historic season could depend on how much service he gets from new arrivals such as Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki.

During an appearance on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, Owen has heaped praise on Haaland and hit out at those who question his style of play.

“Haaland, he’s just a goal machine, isn’t he? I think his game is pretty okay, I don’t think it’s great, his game, his hold-up play, his touch,” Owen said.

Michael Owen discounts ‘rubbish’ Erling Haaland claims

“And I counter that with saying it’s bloody hard to play for Man City in that position because everyone sits back, everyone puts numbers behind the ball centrally.

“All this rubbish, ‘Oh, he doesn’t touch the ball but he scores all these goals.’ That’s his job and it’s impossible to touch the ball as a centre-forward for Manchester City.

“Everyone just floods the edge of the box, sits deep and don’t give you any space. But he’s lethal in front of goal and he’s got attributes that you can’t teach, you can’t buy and he’s obviously great.”

Haaland scored the winning goal from the penalty spot on Thursday as Norway beat Finland 1-0 in an international friendly. He will be aiming to get on the scoresheet again when Norway face Moldova in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

