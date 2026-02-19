PSG make bombshell approach for Man City superstar as sources clarify Dembele impact

European champions Paris Saint‑Germain have made discreet enquiries about Erling Haaland’s long‑term situation at Manchester City, sources have told TEAMtalk.

While Haaland remains fully committed to Man City, having penned a near‑decade-long deal last January, the length of that contract has not stopped Europe’s elite from circling. As previously reported, both Barcelona and Real Madrid believe the deal contains release clauses that would allow the Norwegian to pursue his long‑held ambition of playing in Spain.

And although a future La Liga switch is considered the most likely next step for the striker, we can confirm that PSG have now asked to be kept informed of any developments concerning Haaland’s future.

Crucially, Paris sources stress that their interest in Haaland is not tied to the situation involving Ousmane Dembele, whose own future in the French capital has descended into uncertainty.

Dembele triggered unrest within the squad after appearing to question his own team-mates’ attitude following the damaging domestic defeat to Rennes.

“If we play as individuals, it won’t work,” he reportedly said – remarks that did not go down well internally.

Manager Luis Enrique dismissed the comments as “worthless”, adding: “The players’ statements after the match are worthless. Absolutely worthless. I will not allow any player to think they are more important than the club.”

The tension only escalated as Dembele was hauled off before the half‑hour mark during PSG’s Champions League clash at Monaco. His replacement, Desire Doue, inspired a much‑needed turnaround as PSG ran out 3-2 winners – a moment that did little to improve Dembele’s standing.

We understand that, amid the fallout, intermediaries have begun quietly sounding out possible destinations for the winger. Only a select few clubs can realistically finance a deal, but the early approaches have largely focused on the Premier League.

Sources indicate that Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been contacted regarding the feasibility of a move.

Whether PSG push Dembele towards the exit door or attempt to repair relations remains unclear, but what is certain is that the club are preparing for all eventualities – including monitoring Haaland’s availability, however unlikely that avenue may be in the short term.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man City: Trafford exit latest; Dutch target

Meanwhile, City would rather loan out backup goalkeeper James Trafford than sanction a permanent exit this summer, as per TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones.

Leeds United are one of three Premier League sides interested in the 23-year-old Englishman.

We revealed on Sunday that City and Chelsea are making progress in the race to sign a Dutch prodigy.

Plus, Fabrizio Romano has named the ‘leading contender’ to succeed from Pep Guardiola as City boss.