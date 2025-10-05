Pep Guardiola has revealed that his former club Barcelona ‘dream’ of signing Erling Haaland, though he expects the striker to stay at Manchester City for the long run.

Man City beat a host of top clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid to Haaland’s signature in June 2022. Due to a release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract, City were able to sign Haaland for £51.5million.

That fee has proven to be an absolute bargain, with Haaland breaking a host of records on his way to reaching 135 goals in 154 appearances for City.

The Norway ace is arguably the best striker in the world and has played a crucial role in City winning trophies such as the Champions League, Premier League (x2) and FA Cup.

Haaland has already netted 11 goals in just eight matches this season, prior to City’s trip to Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

As per reports in Spain, Barcelona have identified Haaland as a dream replacement for Robert Lewandowski up front. Ex-City star Julian Alvarez – now shining for Atletico Madrid – is another prime target.

Ahead of City’s clash against Brentford in the Premier League, Guardiola was asked about the increasing speculation surrounding Barca’s pursuit of Haaland.

In a witty response, Guardiola pointed out Haaland’s long-term contract – designed to keep him at the Etihad until the summer of 2034.

“I think Erling isn’t stupid enough to sign something he doesn’t want to accomplish, that is for sure,” the City boss said (via Goal).

“But it’s football, who knows what is going to happen. Nobody knows. Honestly, I don’t know what is going to happen. I know he has a long contract here, and I think he’s doing really well and scoring a lot of goals.”

Guardiola added: “Can you tell me one club that wouldn’t dream of Erling Haaland?

“I understand Barcelona dream of Erling, and all the clubs in the world. If Erling would not be with us it would be a dream for Man City have Erling.

“I had the feeling the team helps him a lot and gives him a lot of actions where he is able to score a goal.”

Barcelona eyeing Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland

Catalan outlet Sport confirmed recently that Alvarez is Barca’s No 1 striker target, with Haaland a close second.

Barca are preparing for life without Lewandowski as he is now 37 years old and is out of contract in June.

Haaland is understood to be leaning towards Barca over Real Madrid if he ever decides to leave City.

The 25-year-old would like to test himself out in Spain one day, but that looks a long way off currently. Haaland is very happy at City and wants to build a phenomenal legacy there before he even considers an exit.

Haaland’s mega contract has put City in a fantastic negotiating position. It would likely take a world-record fee of more than £200m to get City thinking about a possible sale.

