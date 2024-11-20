Man City ‘exploring move’ for €90m Bundesliga ace who’ll replace six-time Prem winner

Manchester City are growing more and more concerned about the long-term viability of John Stones, and a report claims his replacement could come from RB Leipzig.

Stones, 30, has lifted 15 major honours during his time at Man City, six of which were Premier League titles. The centre-back remains an elite-level performer when fit, though persistent injury issues have begun to take their toll.

Stones was limited to just 16 Premier League appearances last term. The injury bug has bit once again this time around, with the defender featuring just six times in the league in the current campaign.

According to online outlet Football Transfers, Man City harbour ‘significant concerns’ over Stones’ long-term usefulness at The Etihad.

As such, attention is turning to finding a replacement and Man City are said to be ‘exploring a move’ for RB Leipzig ace, Castello Lukeba.

The left-footed centre-back, 21, has shone in Germany since his €34m arrival from Lyon in 2023. Ironically enough, Lukeba was signed by Leipzig to replace the man who joined Man City that summer – Josko Gvardiol.

Lukeba could now follow Gvardiol’s lead by heading to Man City, though a transfer cannot be made on the cheap.

Lukeba’s contract contains a complex release clause that will reduce in value each successive summer. Per the report, it’s set at €90m for the summer of 2025, reduces to €80m in 2026 and drops to €65m in 2027.

As such, if City are serious about replacing Stones sooner rather than later, they may have to splash out €90m if Leipzig refuse to entertain a sale at a discounted rate. Given Lukeba is contracted until 2029, Leipzig are under no pressure to sell.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Man City not alone in chasing Castello Lukeba

Man City aren’t the only side who are taking a close look at the one-cap France international.

Spanish outlet AS recently confirmed Real Madrid have cast their eye over Lukeba. Los Blancos are determined to overhaul their defence in 2025, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies wanted in the full-back positions.

One and potentially two new centre-backs are being targeted too. A new face at the heart of defence is expected to arrive in January on the back of Eder Militao suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg recently confirmed there is zero chance of Leipzig selling Lukeba in January. As such, any potential move to The Bernabeu would have to wait until the summer – at which point his release clause becomes active.

Football Transfers acknowledged Real Madrid’s interest in the player while also naming Chelsea as being in the frame.

Latest Man City news – Guardiola, Ederson

In other news, Pep Guardiola has agreed a one-year contract extension to ensure he remains manager of Man City for the 2025/26 season.

The deal – due to be officially announced in the coming days – also contains an option for the 2026/27 campaign.

Elsewhere, Man City hold concrete interest in Atalanta star Ederson and a January swoop is being considered for the defensive midfielder, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Guardiola is keen to bring in a new midfielder this winter to cover for superstar Rodri, who is set to be sidelined until at least the start of next season with a serious knee injury.

Sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk that Man City have made contact with Ederson’s agents in the last few days to gauge his interest in a move to The Etihad.

TIMELINE: Castello Lukeba’s rapid rise

August 2021 – Having joined the club as a 10-year-old and just one month after signing his first professional contract, Lukeba makes his senior debut for Lyon at the age of 18. He plays the full 90 minutes as Peter Bosz’s side draw 1-1 with Brest on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season.

November 2021 – Lukeba gets his first taste of European action when he plays in Lyon’s 3-1 victory over Brondby in the group stage of the Europa League. The same month, he is also called up to the France under-21 squad for the first time.

December 2021 – The young centre-back scores his first senior career goal, heading in from a Rayan Cherki corner during a 1-1 draw with Metz at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

January 2022 – Lukeba’s stellar start to life in the Lyon first team is rewarded with a new, improved contract, tying him to the club until 2025.

May 2023 – Although Lyon finish a disappointing seventh in Ligue 1, Lukeba enjoys a standout 2022-23 campaign, making 33 starts in the league and scoring two goals.

August 2023 – Lukeba’s fine form in France catches the eye of RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga side fork out €34 million (£29m / $37m) to take the promising defender to Germany. He makes his debut for Leipzig in a 3-2 loss to eventual champions Bayer Leverkusen.

September 2023 – A first goal for RB Leipzig arrives as Lukeba scores in a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich.

November 2023 – Just two months shy of his 21t birthday, Lukeba receives his first senior France call-up, replacing injured Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi for fixtures against the Netherlands and Scotland. He makes his international debut in the latter game, coming off the bench for the final three minutes of a 4-1 win.

August 2024 – Lukeba stars for Thierry Henry’s Olympic team as the host nation take the silver medal at the Paris Games, losing to Spain 5-3 after extra time in the gold medal match.