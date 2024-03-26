Any decision to punish Manchester City for alleged breaches of FFP will not damage the club in the long term, with one former striker revealing how the supporters will ensure the Cityzens will ultimately reclaim their place back among the elite.

The blue side of Manchester have proved the dominant force in English football in recent times, winning the title seven times over the last 12 seasons since that historic first Premier League crown back in 2011/12. Having also won the last three Premier League titles, Manchester City are this season bidding to become the first side in English football history to win the crown four season in succession.

They are also the reigning European champions and take the next step towards defending that crown when they take on Spanish giants Real Madrid for a place in the semi-finals, where either Arsenal or Bayern Munich lie in wait.

However, that success now has something of a question mark against it amid reports that the club are being investigated for 115 charges of alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play.

And having seen Everton given a 10-point penalty (reduced to six on appeal), Nottingham Forest hit with a four-point deduction and Leicester City, currently battling for promotion back to the Premier League from the Championship, also now face a charge for a breach of profit and sustainability rules (PSR), all eyes are on the Cityzens to see what punishment is dished out their way.

Per reports, these alleged breaches occured between 2009 and 2018 and include allegations of failing to disclose financial renumerations to one of their managers, failing to provide accurate financial information and not complying with UEFA’s FFP rules.

Man City PSR punishment: Iconic star tips club to bounce back

However, any sanctions against City are unlikely to be decided soon.

And while a 52-page document has been drawn up looking into their alleged indiscretions, it is widely believed that the hearing will not take place until the autumn and that any punishment administered to the club will not be made public until the spring of 2025.

Their punishments could range from being stripped of their titles, potential expulsion from the Premier League – with some even suggesting demotion down to League One – or even just a significant points penalty.

However, whatever punishment is meted out to the Cityzens, former striker Paulo Wanchope, who was a part of the last City side to lose their Premier League status in 2001, is adamant that the law-makers cannot kill the club, while he is also adamant that their wonderful supporters will ensure the club bounces back at the first available opportunity.

“They will be able to bounce back whatever happens. The fanbase is very, very strong. That’s why they are doing so well right now I think, because they had tough times before and got through it,” Wanchope told Livescorebet.

“I remember them playing in Division One [now the Championship] and Division Two [now League One] but even throughout that, the fans stood strong and they are very special.

“They will be okay whatever happens but hopefully there won’t be any damaging sanctions anyway.”

