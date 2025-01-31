Manchester City are reportedly trying to sign FC Porto star Nico Gonzalez and have also set their sights on another midfielder this summer.

The defending Premier League champions have already signed Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis and Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov in January.

But it seems Man City, whose hopes of retaining their title appear all but over, may add to their £123 million (€147m, $152.5m) spend before the winter transfer window shuts on February 3.

Fresh reports suggest they are now interested in Porto’s Gonzalez and Real Betis’ defensive midfielder Sergi Altimira, both of whom are 23.

According to Fabrizio Romano, City have made a ‘formal approach’ with the Portuguese giants for the Spain Under-21 international but they hope to keep him.

He adds that the 6ft 2in player has a €60 million (£50m, $62.2m) release clause and Barcelona have a 40 per cent sell-on clause after leaving them for the Dragons in 2023 for €8.5m (£7m, $8.8m).

Elsewhere, Marca claims City and Wolves are keeping tabs on Altimira. He is said to have a release clause of €40m (£33.4m, $41.5m) but the report adds he could leave for around half of that.

Man City need a rebuild

In mid-January, manager Guardiola admitted it was an error to not make more signings over the summer following their hugely underwhelming first half of the season.

He told reporters: “In the summertime, the club thought about doing it, and I said: ‘No, I don’t want to make any signings. I rely on the team and I want to stay with them’. Just Savinho came – and Gündo [Gundogan] back [which] I wasn’t expecting, but he came back.

“And I said, because I rely a lot with these guys and I still thought I can do it again, do it again with those guys. But after the injuries – wow – maybe we should have done it, but you never know in that position.

“But I think the team is [still] really good and the squad is really good. I had that feeling. The central defence is exceptional, the full‑backs are exceptional, and all the players that we had. Otherwise, we cannot achieve what we achieved.”

With Rodri out for the season, veterans Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan out of contract this summer, and the fact that their midfield is not getting any younger; some young blood appears to be needed.

Whether they get Gonzalez and Altimira in 2025 remains to be seen.

Man City transfer roundup: Bids rejected, Luiz latest, €80m man

Manchester City have reportedly knocked back four teams who offered to sign James McAtee, as they are scared to repeat the situation of Cole Palmer.

City have snubbed proposals from Bundesliga sides Mainz, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart for the academy product, 18 months on from letting Palmer go to Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Guardiola’s side are edging closer to the signing of Juventus star Douglas Luiz – but Nottingham Forest are also interested in the Brazilian.

The former Aston Villa man is looking to move on from his Italian struggles, with the 26-year-old said to be keen on an Etihad transfer.

Finally, City may be in with a shout of signing Xavi Simons in the not so distant future, despite him leaving Paris Saint-Germain for RB Leipzig.

