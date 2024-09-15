Manchester City have received a boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is widely considered to be one of the best young players in Europe and after an impressive Euro 2024 campaign there is a battle underway for his signature.

Musiala has been in talks with Bayern Munich over a new contract. His current deal is set to expire in 2026 and the German giants want to tie him down for the long term.

However, according to the Mirror (cited by The Express), Musiala has ‘rejected’ Bayern’s latest contract offer as he feels the pay packet falls short of what he deserves.

It’s claimed that the youngster is holding out for £300,000 per week, which ‘advisors believe represents his true value following his displays this summer.’

Man City are now ‘favourites’ to sign Musiala next year when Bayern could be forced to sell him or risk losing him on a free in the summer of 2026.

Bayern haven’t given up on talks though and Vincent Kompany is determined to keep Musiala in Munich. They reportedly value the player at £120m – which will price most clubs out of a move.

Premier League quartet circle Jamal Musiala

Man City’s interest in Musiala has long been reported by outlets in Germany and England but they are not the only Premier League club interested in the Bayern star.

As we have previously reported, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all keen on Musiala, as well as LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

All of his suitors bar Barcelona would likely have to break their transfer record to sign Musiala in 2025.

Man City are reportedly favourites to sign Musiala at this stage. Pep Guardiola is keen to bring in a long-term replacement for Kevin de Bruyne, whose contract expires at the end of this season.

Amid interest from Saudi Arabia it seems unlikely that the 33-year-old will pen an extension at the Etihad, so the Cityzens could make a big-money move for Musiala next summer to replace him.

Bayern will continue to try and tie Musiala down to fresh terms over the next few months but that has so far proved difficult for the German giants.

Man City eye Kevin de Bruyne replacement

Meanwhile, Man City are also considering a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, who, like Musiala, can play as an attacking midfielder or winger.

The England star is also being watched by Tottenham and Man Utd. He will be available for £68m next summer due to a release clause in his contract, making him much cheaper than Musiala.

Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz is also of interest to Man City but it would take a huge fee of around £130m to lure him away from Xabi Alonso’s side.

Wirtz also plays as a number 10 or winger so it’s clear that is an area which the Cityzens are looking to bolster next summer.

Bayern Munich’s president Herbert Hainer is confident that Musiala WILL sign a new contract with Bayern, however, and that he could be at the club ‘for 20 years.’

“Many say that he will one day be the best player in the world. In that regard, we will do everything we can to secure him with FC Bayern long-term,” Hainer said.

“In my opinion, he could easily become the next Thomas Muller and play here for the next 20 years. I’m very optimistic that we’ll see him at Bayern for a long time to come.”

Musiala has immense potential

Musiala was on the books at Chelsea as a youth player before he joined Bayern as a 16-year-old after the Bavarian giants agreed a compensation package for the youngster worth around £170,000 (€200,000).

Chelsea’s chiefs will no doubt regret losing the talented attacking midfielder as he has gone on to become one of the Bundesliga’s biggest stars in recent years.

Musiala made his senior Bayern debut in 2019 but had to wait until the 2020/21 campaign to get a regular slot in the first team. He has since 167 appearances for the German club, scoring an impressive 45 goals and making 31 assists in the process.

Last season, the German international made an average of 2.4 shots and 1.8 key passes per game – displaying his ability to create chances for his team.

Musiala has made an excellent start to this season with two goals in three Bundesliga games so far and will hope that he can help fire his team to the title.

The youngster is only expected to improve and may well become one of the world’s best players if his career continues on its current trajectory.

