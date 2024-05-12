Exclusive: Man City fearful of losing key players as two Euro giants prepare moves for vital star

Premier League leaders Manchester City don’t need to make big moves in the transfer market this summer but could lose two key players, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have informed us that the situations of both Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne ‘need to be monitored’ ahead of the upcoming window.

However, the situation of Bernardo Silva – and in general of offensive midfielders like him and Kevin De Bruyne – needs to be monitored.

Focusing on Silva, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that there IS room for the player to leave in the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain still very interested in him.

It is no coincidence that the French giants – after having received confirmation of Kylian Mbappe’s departure months ago – immediately targeted Bernardo Silva as their first reinforcement for the summer.

We can confirm that Barcelona are also huge admirers of Silva.

READ MORE: Five superstars tipped to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr this summer: Man Utd flop, Man City icon

Currently, the chances of being able to buy Bernardo – in light of the economic efforts that the Blaugrana will have to make to permanently sign both Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo – are low, but the possible sales of Raphinha and Kounde could give the Spanish club a little treasure in the form of the Man City star, whose release clause is £50m.

Raphinha is being chased by several Premier League sides, including Tottenham.

Furthermore, it should not be underestimated that Silva would like to play at Barca together with his national teammates, and this could facilitate negotiation.

Man City planning to replace Silva; De Bruyne linked with exit

Silva has played a big role in Man City’s success since joining the club from Monaco in 2017. He’s won 15 major trophies during his time at the Etihad, including five Premier League titles – and potentially another this season – as well as a Champions League trophy.

Man City are aware that they could lose him in the summer and remain interested in signing West Ham star Lucas Paqueta as a replacement.

The Cityzens will also have winger Savio at their disposal next term, after the 20-year-old has enjoyed a truly excellent season with Girona.

READ MORE: Five superstars tipped to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr this summer: Man Utd flop, Man City icon

As for De Bruyne, the Belgian superstar is equally vital for the Cityzens. His contract will expire in 2025 and several clubs are interested in signing him this summer.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, clubs from the Saudi Pro League could be willing to offer over £100m for the 32-year-old midfielder.

Silva and De Bruyne will both need replacing if they leave so they are two players to keep a close eye on over the coming weeks.

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…