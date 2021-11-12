Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has explained why a Manchester United star who “changed football” is his benchmark within the game.

Torres, 21, is showing all the hallmarks of becoming a vital component in Pep Guardiola’s frontline for years to come. The Spaniard is currently sidelined with a fractured foot. However, prior to his injury, he had made a stellar start to the campaign.

Much has been made about City’s decision not to sign a recognised No 9 once their pursuit of Harry Kane fell by the wayside.

Torres had operated as a false nine in the season’s early stages and was hailed for his clever movement that created time and space for City’s plethora of playmakers to wreak havoc.

The versatile forward will have a big part to play in City’s second half of the season, and he has no shortage of world class figures at the club from which to draw inspiration.

However, Spanish outlet El Desmarque (via Sport Witness) carry quotes from Torres who has revealed it is United’s Cristiano Ronaldo he looks up to from a professionalism standpoint.

Torres hailed the Portuguese icon’s impact on the nutrition and physical wellbeing side of football. In Torres’ words, Ronaldo “changed football”.

“[Ronaldo] is my point of reference,” said Torres. “He has changed football in terms of nutrition, taking care of yourself, investing in your body.

“This is a long-term process in which what you do today has repercussions for tomorrow. Football is more physical, and you have to be prepared.

“You have to play and have a team behind you that takes care of you. There are a lot of games and trips that can weigh you down. I like them to be on top of me to deliver.

“I have a personal trainer, then my physio as well. They are in contact with the club, and they are a supplement for me. They are in full contact with me every day at all times.”

“My club” – Torres reveals transfer hope

Meanwhile, Torres has revealed his preferred transfer destination, should he leave the Etihad.

During a recent interview in Spain, Torres was asked about his future. He said (via Sport Witness): “Valencia are my club. I’d like to return in the future, so many years at Valencia.

“It was a bit difficult with the criticism, but for me, Valencia is my club.”

The forward went on to speak about his improvements under Guardiola, saying: “I signed for City as a winger and I have become a forward, [thanks to] Pep. With him you only have to learn at a tactical level and he is like a sponge.

“I am delighted to be close to the goal. It is a unique sensation [to score].”

