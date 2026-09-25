Man City FFP: ‘Absolutely severe’ punishment coming – expert

A football finance expert has delivered his verdict on what level of punishment Manchester City will receive following their guilty verdict.

Man City have been found guilty on 114 of their 115 charges relating to breaches of Financial Fair Play between 2009-18.

The club are expected to appeal, though according to finance expert and former Man City employee, Stefan Borson, it’s “extremely unlikely” the appeal will succeed.

Borson made that claim on X and quickly took to talkSPORT soon after to shed more light on what’s in store for Man City.

“Overturning factual findings I would say again, I mean just very, very unlikely,” he declared.

“So I think you know, ultimately, City are going to have to now take the punishment which will come down the line and it will be severe.

“I mean there’s no question having been found guilty of everything that the punishment will be absolutely severe.”

The punishment City will receive is still to be determined. While some Premier League sides secretly think City will escape with just a fine, more serious punishments including heavy points deductions and even expulsion from the top flight are possible.

When asked by one of talkSPORT’s presenters if expulsion from the Premier League is a realistic prospect, Borson refused to rule out the possibility.

He said: “Look I’ve always said that in the event that they’re found [guilty], I said it on the first day when these charges were published, in the event that they’re found guilty of everything and the most serious charges it’s going to be very, very hard to gauge just how severe the approach is going to be in sanction.

“Anything is possible and all hell is now going to break loose.”

Man City denials will strengthen Premier League push for severe punishment

Borson went on to explain why this situation is far different to the one that saw Chelsea receive a simple fine and a suspended transfer ban in their own case that was eventually ruled on earlier in 2026.

“And this will not be a Chelsea situation,” added Borson. “Okay, so Chelsea did a wonderful job in negotiating a deal with the Premier League and ended up with an incredibly lenient approach.

“They did very similar, they did a very similar thing with the FA. We are not in this situation with Manchester City.

Manchester City have denied everything all the way through.

“They’ve gone through a process that may have cost as much as a hundred million pounds between the two parties and they’ve been found to have breached everything they are in very, very serious trouble.”

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