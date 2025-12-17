Man City break silence on FFP charges as expert predicts Christmas verdict

Man City are still waiting for the verdict of their 115 charges case

Manchester City have addressed their legal battle with the Premier League in their annual report, while one of the club’s former financial advisers has tipped the outcome to emerge before Christmas.

In February 2023, Man City were charged with breaking the Premier League’s financial rules on 115 occasions between 2009 and 2018, with those charges later increased to 130. City have been accused of failing to provide accurate financial information, such as receiving extra income via sponsorship deals and having a secret contract with a manager to pay them additional money.

The Premier League also allege that City failed to co-operate with the investigation.

City, who deny any wrongdoing, were referred to an independent commission. The panel heard the case between September and December last year.

The verdict was initially expected to be announced in March, but it has been delayed repeatedly. Reports tipped it to emerge during the October international break, though – once again – that did not happen.

City rarely discuss the case publicly, but they did so during their latest financial statement. It reads: ‘In response to the charges, the club issued a public statement that it welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

‘As at the date of publishing these financial statements, the independent commission is still in the process of reviewing the matter.

‘Based on their evaluation of the group’s prospects and viability, the directors confirm that they have a reasonable expectation that the group will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due within the 12 months following the approval of these financial statements.

‘Consequently, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.’

Man City charges verdict ‘imminent’

Former City official Stefan Borson appeared on talkSPORT last month to discuss the saga. “I think Simon [Jordan] thinks it’s going to come out next year, I think it could still come out before Christmas,” he said.

“It should do, the decision has been imminent for quite some time. There’s not a lot that they need to do, it doesn’t take that long.”

In November, Borson said that the verdict not being released before Christmas would pose new issues as ‘the world slows down’ at this time of year.

It has previously been suggested that the case will cost each side £100million, but Borson thinks it will actually be £20-25m each.

If City are found guilty of the most severe charges, then they could face a hefty points deduction. As the saga has now crossed multiple seasons, a points deduction for City could result in further lawsuits from other Premier League clubs.

Plus, there is a strong possibility City or the Premier League will appeal the initial verdict.

