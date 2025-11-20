Man City FFP charges delay leaves expert stunned as new issue revealed

Manchester City expert Stefan Borson has admitted he is shocked that the verdict in the club’s legal battle with the Premier League still has not been released, and he is expecting another lengthy delay if it does not arrive before Christmas.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Man City financial adviser Borson revealed what club chiefs will be doing after being left ‘in the dark’ about when the independent panel’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) verdict will emerge. “It looks to me as if they really have very little control of the process from the panel. They didn’t put in place the sorts of deadlines that maybe they should have done,” Borson said.

“That’s left them very much in the dark as to when the decision is coming, and in that scenario, you have just got to carry on the business because what can you do?

Man City FFP case in a nutshell

Charged with breaking financial rules 115 times in February 2023 – later increased to 130

City deny all wrongdoing

Verdict initially tipped for March but still has not emerged

“You can’t just sit around pausing everything. You have to make decisions, make progress and go about your business, so that’s what they’re doing.”

Borson added that Christmas could represent a new issue in the case.

“I do think it’s going to be very complicated timing-wise to be putting the decision out during the season,” he said.

Legal process will ‘slow down’ near Christmas – Stefan Borson

“Also, if you look at it from a timing perspective, you start to put it out in December, we all know that the world slows down mid-December. People go into Christmas mode. And again, this does not feel like something that can be thrown into that mix.

“I mean, ordinarily you would definitely have expected it to be out by now. You definitely would have expected it to be before the end of the year.

“If it doesn’t come in this international break, then honestly, I don’t know. I don’t think there’s any clear understanding as to why it would not be out by now.”

Man City were originally charged all the way back in February 2023. The Premier League accused them of breaking their financial rules on 115 occasions between 2009 and 2018, with those charges later increased to 130.

The Premier League allege that City failed to provide accurate financial information over that nine-year period. They believe City actually earned far more in sponsorship income than was documented, and that the club even paid one of their managers extra money via a secret four-year contract.

City determined to fend off Premier League challenge

City have always strongly denied any wrongdoing and insisted that ‘irrefutable evidence’ will clear their name.

After City were referred to an independent commission, a hearing took place between September and December last year, with both sides presenting their cases.

The verdict was initially expected to arrive in March, before being postponed until the summer. It was then pushed back again to the October international break, but, incredibly, still has not emerged.

There have been suggestions the case could cost each side £100million, though Borson revealed in August that it is likely to be £20-25m each.

City are understood to be ‘confident’ they will win the case, which is why they have been signing players and handing out new long-term contracts as if nothing is happening.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has suggested potential penalties could range from a fine to a 50-point deduction, or even relegation from the Premier League altogether.

