Man City are still awaiting the verdict of their financial case

Manchester City have been told they will likely learn the verdict of their Financial Fair Play (FFP) battle with the Premier League in October, while the league’s CEO Richard Masters has been asked about the delay.

In February 2023, the Premier League charged Man City with breaking their financial rules on 115 occasions between 2009 and 2018, with those charges subsequently increased to 130. The Premier League allege that City gave false accounts of their financial status, such as how much managers were being paid, over a prolonged period.

City have also been accused of failing to cooperate with the Premier League’s four-year investigation.

City strongly deny any wrongdoing and insist there is an ‘irrefutable body of evidence’ that will clear their name. Nevertheless, they were referred to an independent commission.

The hearing took place between September and December last year. City boss Pep Guardiola revealed he was expecting the verdict to be released in March, but that did not happen.

Reports have since suggested we could find out the result this summer, though that now appears unlikely.

According to The Independent, ‘club executives and senior football figures believe the case could go until at least October before the initial outcome’.

The verdict could ‘arrive in the campaign’s second international break, from October 4-18’. This is based on patterns from similar cases in the past.

The controversy ‘threatens to complicate another Premier League season’. Plus, an appeal from either side could make the process far longer.

The initial outcome of City’s Associated Party Transaction case arrived on October 7, 2024, and it is thought that the FFP verdict could have similar timing.

The FFP case is viewed as an ‘existential moment’ both for the Premier League and European football.

The report adds that City’s Premier League competitors are ‘split’ on whether Guardiola’s side should be relegated from the top flight if found guilty of the worst charges, or whether a less severe punishment allowing everyone to ‘get on with it’ should be handed down.

Both clubs and the Premier League are aware this saga has dragged on for way too long and threatens to undermine the integrity of the competition.

During an appearance at the Premier League Summer Series in the United States, the league’s chief executive Masters was quizzed on his stance, and when fans might know exactly what is going on. However, Masters refused to give much away.

“You can ask but unfortunately our rules are very clear; it’s a confidential process,” he said. “So I really can’t give any information out on timing or anything like that, there’s nothing more I can add. Sorry about that.”

Mourinho and pundits have weighed in on Man City case

Jose Mourinho has told City to ‘pay points’ if they are found guilty over a host of charges. Mourinho has repeatedly spoken about his Manchester United side from 2017-18 retrospectively being given the Premier League title after finishing second to City.

In April, football finance expert Kieran Maguire tipped the Cityzens to receive a 40-50 point deduction if found guilty of the most severe accusations.

Maguire also revealed that only four or five people in the country know exactly when the verdict will be released.

Former City player Terry Phelan has told decision-makers to ‘think about the players’ and avoid relegating them to the Championship. Phelan thinks City chiefs should face the brunt of the potential punishment as the players ‘haven’t done anything wrong’.

