Man City FFP: Damning verdict on Premier League relegation as pundit names most likely punishment

The Premier League have been warned it would be a ‘debacle’ if they relegated Manchester City over their alleged financial misconduct, with one observer analysing the situation and predicting that a fine is far more likely.

Man City have been charged with breaking financial rules on up to 130 occasions between 2009 and 2018, with the Premier League also accusing the club of failing to help with their investigation. City strongly deny any wrongdoing and insist that evidence will clear their name.

City are alleged to have provided false accounts of their finances, such as how much money was being paid to one of their former managers. It is thought that a secret contract could have seen the manager earn more money than was being stated on financial records.

City were charged in 2023 and the hearing finally took place between September 16 and December 6 last year.

A verdict was expected before the end of last season but still has not arrived. A fine, points deduction or relegation from the Premier League are just some of the punishments that have been discussed if City are found guilty.

In an interview with Goal, former City player and Sony Sports pundit Terry Phelan was asked about world-class stars such as Erling Haaland and Rodri potentially getting relegated to the Championship if City lose the legal battle and are punished. He explained why this would be a huge mistake by the Premier League.

“What would you want? Would you want them kicked out of the league? Do you want them playing Championship football? Would it be detrimental to the club?” Phelan said.

“They have certain allegations hanging over their head, but they just have to go out there and play. They have got to be better than they were last year – obviously Rodri is coming back. City didn’t have a great tournament recently [FIFA Club World Cup] but new staff have come in, new players have come in, they have spent money, so that tells you something. They are not worried.

“People are saying ‘strip all of the titles off them, do what they did to Juventus, we want to see them down there’. Think about football players. Don’t worry about the club, think about the players. The players still have to go out and play, and they haven’t done anything wrong.

“It’s not likely to happen. I can’t see it happening. Maybe they get a fine, a slap on the hand. Do you want Manchester City in the EPL or do you want them in the Championship, where other clubs will earn more money because the revenue will be better? What do you really want? They would have to sell players.

“I think it will be a bit of a debacle if that happens to Manchester City. Not just being an ex-Manchester City player and being a supporter, I think it will be a big debacle. You want your big clubs playing on the big stage, otherwise it’s a waste of time.”

DIVE DEEPER 🤑 Top 10 most expensive transfers between Premier League clubs: Mbeumo, Cunha both break in

March verdict date came and went

In April, football finance expert Kieran Maguire appeared on The Overlap to discuss the City case. “I have spoken to some people high up and they reckon that only four or five people in the country know when the verdict’s out,” he said.

“When it does come out, I think the big fear is that you get the verdict as to whether they’re guilty or innocent, but you don’t get told what the punishment is.

“That will really set the cat among the pigeons.

“In terms of the actual date, Pep said it would be in March, well we’ve got to the end of March and no news.

“Also, you’ve got to think about the lawyers, they’re on the clock. If I’m on £3-5000 an hour I’m not going to hurry a decision.”

Maguire added that if City are deducted 40-50 points, then it could result in legal challenges from relegated clubs Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City, one of whom could have stayed up if the City verdict had been announced sooner.

Man City news: Goalkeeper updates

Meanwhile, City are in the market for a new No 1 to replace Ederson.

They have reportedly agreed a £40m deal to bring one of their former academy stars back to the Etihad.

While separate reports claim a Portuguese shot-stopper could become Guardiola’s new keeper.

QUIZ: Higher or lower?