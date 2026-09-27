Man City FFP: City face ‘doomsday’ punishment as EFL side with Premier League

Manchester City could be knocked all the way down to the fifth tier of English football, with the EFL expected to back the Premier League, according to a top source.

Man City have been found guilty of breaching FFP in 114 of their 115 charges. The club maintain their innocence and plan to appeal, with that appeal due to be lodged once the punishments have been handed down.

All manner of punishments are possible, ranging all the way from a simple fine to expulsion from the Premier League.

But according to the BBC, one punishment that isn’t all that likely is the stripping of titles.

Their sports editor, Dan Roan, explained: ‘BBC Sport has been told there has been little appetite from within the Premier League – both the organisation and clubs – for past titles to be stripped from City.

‘Does that put an end to it?

‘Not quite, as the decision will be made by an independent panel which is yet to hold a “sanction hearing”. That means it cannot be ruled out, although a points deduction, huge fine or possibly even expulsion from the Premier League are thought to be more likely.’

According to the latest from journalist Ben Jacobs, the Premier League are ‘pushing’ for Man City to either be removed from the top flight, or incur a massive points deduction, the latter of which would effectively relegate them anyway.

However, Jacobs dropped a bombshell when revealing the EFL are expected to side with the Premier League and push to deny Man City entry into their divisions.

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EFL don’t want Man City in Championship, League One or League Two

As such, City are now facing the very real prospect of being booted all the way down to the fifth tier of English football and into the National League.

Jacobs explained on talkSPORT: “My understanding is the Premier League have been pushing for a significant, a record, a ground-breaking, a severe points deduction, and even having Manchester City relegated.

“I can also exclusively tell you that if Manchester City are kicked out of the Premier League, the EFL plan to read the verdict, and they are willing, in solidarity, to back the Premier League position and try to keep Manchester City out of the EFL as well.

“So there’s a danger in a doomsday scenario that Manchester City could be kicked out of football altogether.”

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