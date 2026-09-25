Man City FFP: Expert reveals whether appeal will succeed after guilty verdict

A football finance expert with intimate knowledge of the inner workings at Manchester City has outlined whether he thinks City’s appeal against their guilty verdict will succeed or fail.

News broke on Friday afternoon of Man City being found guilty of 114 of their 115 FFP charges. David Ornstein of The Athletic led the way, with Matt Lawton at The Times quickly confirming the bombshell news.

The charges relate to alleged breaches taking place between 2009-18 and Man City are expected to appeal the Premier League’s decision.

A city spokesperson told The Athletic: “The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the club’s statement of February 2023.

“The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

Football finance expert, Stefan Borson, quickly took to X to give his immediate thoughts on the news.

Borson previously worked for Man City and has been an ardent backer and defender of the club during the case.

Accordingly, he’s been described by respected investigative journalist, Nick Harris, as City’s “arch propagandist” throughout proceedings.

But even Borson suggested City will struggle to overturn the guilty verdict, describing an appeal as being “extremely difficult.”

Man City expected to lose appeal

He wrote on X: ‘Was told yesterday that decision was in. City have appeared calm according to those in contact with them. Not sure why. Appeal extremely difficult.’

What punishment City will receive is still under deliberation, with all possibilities ranging from a fine to points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League in play.

A prior update from The Athletic suggested any points deduction would take effect from the present day and not be applied retrospectively.

In other words, the likeliest outcome if a points deduction were applied is it would not affect past season, thus meaning City would not be stripped of titles won during the years their breaches occurred.