Carragher demands Man City owners be REMOVED as rival clubs ‘robbed’

Jamie Carragher has called the Manchester City owners a ‘stain’ on the club and urged the Premier League to strip them of their titles, with rival Premier League teams having been ‘robbed’ of glory.

The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday night that Man City have been found guilty of the vast majority of financial charges levied against them. In a stunning verdict, the independent panel found that ‘sham’ deals with commercial partners had saved the club a whopping £900million.

Between 2009 and 2018, City disguised huge payments from their owners – which were used to buy top players – by artificially inflating sponsorship revenue.

The Cityzens have also been found guilty of failing to co-operate with the Premier League’s four-year investigation, on three counts out of four.

In response, City released a statement saying they are ‘both disappointed and surprised’ by the hearing’s findings.

City maintain their innocence and insist they will appeal the verdict as they aim to clear their name. Their CEO, Ferran Soriano, said in a video message to club staff that the ruling is a ‘Premier League conspiracy theory’.

A lawyer has exclusively told us that a High Court battle could be looming.

But the side could be faced with serious sanctions before the appeal process is complete, ranging from a fine to relegation from the Premier League.

Reacting to the bombshell news, Carragher told Sky Sports: “I do think Manchester City’s titles they’ve won in this time, or trophies, should be taken off their list.

“Whether other clubs should get them is slightly different.

“But what Manchester City have done is, they’ve not just hurt their own players in terms of no one looks at their trophies and medals now in the same way…

“I’ve been very lucky to win a few medals. I never look at the medal years later. But my mind goes back to a moment, I get a feeling in my stomach. I remember the referee blowing a final whistle of a big game.

“Those players will never get that feeling and it was robbed by Manchester City. That’s what they haven’t got. I don’t think any player will care if you go and give them a medal, and he puts it in the house, in his trophy room, he’ll never look at it.

“It’s not about medals, it’s about feelings, and that’s what Manchester City have robbed.”

Man City owners ‘can’t continue in English football’

Carragher continued: “The club are going to get punished. You’ve got supporters, players, the club and owners. For me this is all about the owners, the people who are at the top of the club.

“Man City are a wonderful club and have been for a hundred years and will be for hundreds of years going forward. But in terms of what we’re finding out now, I don’t know how the owners can continue in English football.

“We talk about a fit and proper test for owners. What they’ve done for 10 years – and left this stain that will be there for the next 10 years – it starts because they don’t like the word no. When you see the statements – the one from Soriano last night – it’s beggars belief what you’re hearing.

“They have so much power and finance behind them, nobody ever tells them no. Until they move away from the club, I don’t know how this stain is removed from the club.

“City will move on – they will have great teams in the future. But I don’t see how the ownership can continue after what’s happened here and their reaction to it. How can they be surprised? They’ve got irrefutable evidence – well where is it? Put it out there.”

Roy Keane has blasted City’s behaviour and urged their players to ‘stick those medals in the bin’.