Man City relegation to spark fire sale but several key stars could STAY

A report has provided insight into how the Manchester City squad could look if they are relegated to the Championship after being found guilty of breaking the Premier League’s financial rules on an industrial scale.

The Premier League has confirmed that an independent commission has found Man City guilty of almost all of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) charges brought against them. The commission discovered that City had used ‘sham’ contracts with sponsors to save £900million between 2009 and 2018, helping them spend more money in the transfer market and win major trophies as a result.

City continue to protest their innocence and intend to launch an appeal against the guilty verdict.

Their CEO, Ferran Soriano, has even told club staff in a video message that the case is part of a ‘Premier League conspiracy theory’.

A lawyer has exclusively told us that City could take the case to the High Court as they try to prove their innocence.

Potential punishments include the stripping of titles, a fine, a transfer ban, points deductions or relegation to the second tier.

As per Football Insider, relegation ‘is highly likely to result in a fire sale’ where a host of top stars leave the Etihad.

However, City officials are ‘hopeful’ that several of their ‘established first-team stars would be willing to stay’ and ‘help the club rebuild’.

There has already been plenty of speculation surrounding Erling Haaland’s future, as he will be chased by a host of elite clubs if City’s punishment is severe.

Despite Arsenal being linked with the striker, we understand no talks have taken place over such a move.

Instead, Haaland is more likely to join Real Madrid or Barcelona if he leaves City.

We can confirm that goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma would have plenty of offers if City were relegated.

Our sources have suggested that Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Juventus and Inter Milan could all make calls for Donnarumma in this scenario.

We understand Bayern would also be eager to land Phil Foden.

Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson, Antoine Semenyo and Josko Gvardiol are just some of the other top stars who would likely move on.

But if FI’s report is to be believed, then City could try to convince other experienced stars to stay put and help them swiftly gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Although, the report does not name which players might stay at City.

Jamie Carragher has reacted to the guilty verdict by saying: “I do think Manchester City’s titles they’ve won in this time, or trophies, should be taken off their list.

“Whether other clubs should get them is slightly different.

Man City have ‘robbed’ players of career-defining moments

“But what Manchester City have done is, they’ve not just hurt their own players in terms of no one looks at their trophies and medals now in the same way…

“I’ve been very lucky to win a few medals. I never look at the medal years later. But my mind goes back to a moment, I get a feeling in my stomach. I remember the referee blowing a final whistle of a big game.

“Those players will never get that feeling and it was robbed by Manchester City. That’s what they haven’t got. I don’t think any player will care if you go and give them a medal, and he puts it in the house, in his trophy room, he’ll never look at it.

“It’s not about medals, it’s about feelings, and that’s what Manchester City have robbed.”

Carragher went on to blast City’s owners, explaining exactly how the Premier League should punish them.