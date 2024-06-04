Man City FFP latest: Etihad chiefs to ‘launch unprecedented legal action against Premier League’

Man City are reportedly going to war with the Premier League

Manchester City are reportedly taking legal action against the Premier League over the Financial Fair Play charges currently hanging over the club.

The reigning Premier League champions were charged in February 2023 with more than 100 breaches of the competition’s FFP regulations dating back to 2009.

And The Times reports that City are attempting to end the Premier League’s Associated Party Transaction (ATP) rules, something which could change the game forever in England.

Those rules regard commercial and sponsorship deals with companies owned or associated with the same club’s owners.

As things stand, those rules dictate such transactions have to be independently assessed to be of fair market value.

The Times reports that City believe the rules are “unlawful” and they want to seek damages for revenue lost by preventions made by those rules.

The newspaper’s reporter, Matt Lawton, quotes a 165-page legal document in which City argue they are the victims of “discrimination”.

The rule was brought in back in December 2021 after Newcastle were bought by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

The legal dispute is expected to be settled during a two-week arbitration hearing beginning on Monday June 10.

Sky Sports man stunned by Man City action

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol reacted to the news which could change the face of the game in this country.

He said: “What is being reported is unprecedented. We’ve got a situation where a Premier League club, Manchester City, the champions of the Premier League, are basically suing the Premier League.

“What City are going to argue at this arbitration hearing, which will start on Monday, is that some of the league’s financial rules are unlawful and they are incompatible with UK competition law. The rules they are talking about are the Associated Party Transaction rules.

“These were brought in in 2021 and they are designed to make sure that if a club signs a commercial deal with a company that is linked to its owners that it has to be a fair value, and that is checked to make sure that it is of fair value.

“So, if you are the owner of a Premier League club and you have another company, say an airline or an energy company, and you want to get that company to sponsor your club – because that is a good way of bringing revenue into your club – that deal has to be checked by independent auditors to make sure it is of fair value.

“You cannot just make up a number and say the deal is worth £100m, £200m or £300m as a way of bringing money into your club. It has to be of fair value.

“But City are going to argue that these rules are unlawful and obviously, this could have big, serious ramifications for the future competitive balance of the Premier League.”

