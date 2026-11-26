Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly instructed the same law firm to prepare a legal claim against Manchester City that could be worth hundreds of millions.

The Cityzens have been found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges of breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules (FFP), and are awaiting to hear whether their appeal against that verdict has been successful.

Man City continue to deny any wrongdoing, but speculation suggests that a potential punishment could be a points deduction that would effectively see them relegated from the Premier League.

The Guardian have now revealed that Man Utd, Liverpool and Spurs have ‘engaged the services of the London-based media, entertainment and technology specialists Wiggin’.

“A source with knowledge of the case disclosed there had been a degree of cooperation between the clubs using Wiggin, because they have also engaged the same analysts to assess the size of the potential losses allegedly caused by City’s financial cheating, but that they would bring separate claims for damages,” the report adds.

“The cases are similar but different. The ultimate causation may be the same, but the damages will be different so they will be separate claims,” A source also told The Guardian.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also taking action against Man City, pending their appeal, but have chosen another law firm, HFS Kramer, to represent them.

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IFR ‘absolutely’ ready to take strong action against Man City

Earlier this week, the chair of English football’s independent regulator (IFR) told MPs that he “has the stomach” to take action if the rulings against Man City are upheld.

IFR chairman David Kogan told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee: “Forget the name of the club, forget the size of the club, forget the scale of the issue. We cannot simply ignore our statutory duties in relation to a club because it happens to be of a certain size.

“We absolutely will have to take the appropriate action as laid out in the legislation, depending on the circumstances as they come to us, which are the evidence that’s been presented and collated by the independent commission of the Premier League and by any judgement that takes place on that evidence through an appeal.

“But in one sense, the evidence has already been judged by those cases having been found guilty, so we will absolutely have the stomach to do so.

“Would I, with an organisation that has a relatively new, fairly young staff, that’s been going for less than a year, would I have chosen to have this particular issue in our laps this early? Well, probably not.

“But the truth is, if we don’t act – assuming those circumstances are triggered – if we don’t act, what is the purpose of having a football regulator?

“So I think we have to absolutely, clearly be seen to be doing the job that you as legislators have asked us to do, and we absolutely will do that, whatever that means.”

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