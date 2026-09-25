Man City FFP: Massive points deduction bombshell dropped by top source

A top reporter has dropped a bombshell on a potential points deduction that could be applied to Manchester City after the club were found guilty of breaching FFP 114 times.

Man City were under investigation for 115 alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play between 2009-18. On Friday afternoon, the verdict was delivered and City were found guilty on 114 of the 115 counts.

City are fully expected to appeal the ruling, though according to one source with close ties to the situation, it’s “extremely unlikely” they win their appeal.

As such, all eyes will be on what punishment is handed down to City.

As yet, the punishment they’ll receive is still to be determined. All manner of sanctions ranging from a fine all the way up to expulsion from the Premier League and the stripping of titles are in play.

So too is a points deduction, but according to a prior update from The Athletic, the expectation is if a points deduction is applied, it’ll take effect in the present and not affect past seasons.

In that scenario, City’s points total in the years their breaches occurred would remain unchanged, meaning they would not be stripped of titles.

Instead, a points deduction would be applied to the current campaign, and according to Ben Jacobs, any such deduction can take effect even whilst City are appealing.

Man City can be deducted points while appeal is ongoing

Taking to X, Jacobs explained: ‘All other Premier League clubs were informed on the initial ruling on Thursday.

‘Manchester City consider the case ongoing. Appeal process has its own complications and limitations.

‘Comparing the case to Chelsea is largely unhelpful. #CFC agreed a settlement after self-declaring breaches under Roman Abramovich.

‘Punishments could be applied retroactively or be more forward-looking. Points deductions, if applicable, can in theory be deducted while an appeal is ongoing.’

As such, it’s entirely possible City are handed a substantial points deduction that places them bottom of the table, on a gigantic negative number, and facing an almighty struggle to simply avoid relegation.

Whilst raising the survival chances of other clubs at the bottom, there’d obviously be a huge consequence at the top of the table too, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea facing one less challenger for the title.