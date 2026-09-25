Man City FFP: ‘Most robust’ challenge coming as Prem rivals expect just a fine

Manchester City remain adamant they are not guilty of the financial breaches brought against them and have no intention of backing down from making the most robust challenge to defend their position, TEAMtalk understands.

TEAMtalk is told by sources that Man City will continue to fight the claims, but they are also talking to the Premier League and are learning what a possible punishment could look like.

One well-placed Premier League source at another club, who spoke to TEAMtalk on the promise their identity would be withheld, said the majority of clubs are expecting a fine as punishment.

“This is clearly a huge story, and fans everywhere will be clamouring and maybe expecting relegation and huge points deductions but from what we are hearing as a club, we are expecting a fine at this point,” the source told TEAMtalk.

“But we have to see how things play out.”

City were charged by the Premier League in 2023 following a four-year investigation into claims they had breached financial rules.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Premier League clubs were informed on Thursday, following a meeting, that a decision had been made in the long-running case.

Sources have told us that Manchester City were found guilty on all but one of the charges brought against them. City have denied the breaches from the start and continue to do so.

Man City FFP: Club will appeal guilty verdict

The club have not commented on the verdict itself but confirmed in a statement: “Premier League process remains ongoing with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality.

“The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

TEAMtalk understands City will look to lodge an appeal if, and when, their guilty verdict is formally confirmed.

The club remain determined to continue fighting the claims and defending their position, while discussions with the Premier League are understood to be taking place around what a potential punishment could look like.

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