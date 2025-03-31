Man City FFP: Predicting where 10 star players would go if relegated

Man City would lose some key players if they are expelled from the Premier League

Manchester City are awaiting the results of the trial into their 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules and a guilty verdict would result in a mass exodus of players.

City will face a number of potential sanctions if found guilty, including a transfer ban, a points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League.

Several clubs – both from home and abroad – would then circle around their star-studded squad and take advantage of the situation.

While some players may decide to stay at the Etihad, a lot of stars will seek a move away as the countdown to the 2026 World Cup has already begun.

We’ve taken a look at 10 players who would look to leave City if they are relegated and the potential clubs they could join. Note: we’ve not included Kevin De Bruyne or Ilkay Gundogan as they are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Rodri – Real Madrid

Rodri has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and won the Ballon d’Or after an exceptional 2024 for Manchester City and Spain.

The 28-year-old is currently sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and may have played his last game at the Etihad.

Reports in Spain claim that Real Madrid have identified him as a potential transfer target as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

Despite his history at Atletico Madrid, the Spain international has opened the door to a future move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Obviously when [Real] Madrid, the best and most successful club in history, calls you, it is an honour,” he said. “You always have to pay attention.”

Erling Haaland – Paris Saint-Germain

Haaland recently signed a new long-term contract with Manchester City, committing his future to the club until the summer of 2034.

His commitment will be severely tested if City are relegated and his father has revealed that the Norway international is keen to test himself across each of Europe’s top five leagues.

With Germany and England ticked off his list, Spain has been touted as Haaland’s next destination amid links with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

But Madrid already have Kylian Mbappe leading the line and Barcelona won’t be able to afford the fee and wages required to sign him.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently the most likely destination for the 24-year-old as they have the necessary funds and are also in the market for a new striker.

Ten of the best, from one of THE best…Erling Haaland 👏 pic.twitter.com/gXu68nrhvT — Premier League (@premierleague) January 17, 2025

Phil Foden – Bayern Munich

A Manchester City academy graduate, Foden has made over 300 appearances for his boyhood club and was named the 2023/24 Premier League Player of the Season.

Despite enduring a difficult 2024/25 season, the 24-year-old would still have a huge queue of potential suitors if City are relegated.

He might not want to play for another Premier League side and Bayern Munich could offer him an escape route from the lower leagues.

The forward would link up with fellow England international Harry Kane while also reuniting with his former City team-mate Vincent Kompany, who is now in the dugout at Bayern.

Josko Gvardiol – Liverpool

Liverpool expressed an interest in Gvardiol during his time at RB Leipzig, and he appeared to have his heart set on a move to Anfield.

“My dream club? That would definitely be Liverpool,” he said. “Since I was little, I watched a lot of their matches with my dad. We covered every season in detail. It is a club that has remained in my heart.”

Manchester City won the race for his signature in the summer of 2023 after paying a £77.3million (€90m) fee, but he’ll look to leave the club if they are relegated.

A move to Liverpool would allow the Croatia international to play in his preferred centre-back role as the Reds are in the market for a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Ruben Dias – Chelsea

Since joining Manchester City in the summer of 2020, Dias has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

The Portugal international is now entering his peak years, and he won’t want to spend the 2025/26 season in one of the lower divisions.

“I’m 27 and I feel like I’ve a lot to give,” he said. “Not because my age says so, but because my feeling and will says so. This is my fifth season and I still want to win so much.”

As we exclusively revealed in October, Chelsea are keeping a close eye on his situation and could be tempted to make an audacious move for the defender.

Ruben Dias wasn’t letting that go in… ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/ZHDQAJbb4a — Premier League (@premierleague) August 31, 2023

Ederson – Al Nassr

Ederson was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League last summer, with Al Nassr and Al Ittihad both keen on his services.

TEAMtalk understands that the goalkeeper was willing to leave the Etihad and reached an agreement on a lucrative contract sent by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

A move failed to materialise as City set an asking price of around £42.1million (€50m) for the Brazil international, which was too high for both Saudi sides.

But City’s potential relegation would leave them in a weaker negotiating position and it will be a lot easier for a deal to be struck.

Bernardo Silva – Barcelona

Bernardo arrived at Manchester City alongside Ederson in the summer of 2017 and has played an integral role in their success under Pep Guardiola.

But the 30-year-old has previously sought a move away from City to get closer to his native Portugal and Barcelona have been chasing his signature for a number of years.

“I would like to play in Spain one day,” he admitted. “It’s a league that fascinates me. When I was a kid, I looked at the Premier League and La Liga as the two best in the world. I wouldn’t say no if the opportunity comes up.”

His long-awaited move to Camp Nou could finally become a reality this summer if City are relegated from the Premier League.

Omar Marmoush – Arsenal

Having starred for Eintracht Frankfurt, Marmoush joined Manchester City in the January transfer window in a deal worth an initial £59million (€70m) plus a further £4.2million (€5m) in bonuses.

But his career at the Etihad would come to a premature end in the summer if City are relegated from the Premier League.

Arsenal were linked with the Egypt international before his move to City and they are looking to add more firepower in their squad in the summer.

This finish from Omar Marmoush 🤌 pic.twitter.com/JCUjW3YAcG — Premier League (@premierleague) March 15, 2025

Jeremy Doku – Borussia Dortmund

Doku is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young wingers and a lot of clubs will be monitoring his situation at Manchester City.

Borussia Dortmund might be in the market for a new winger in the summer as Jamie Gittens and Karim Adeyemi have both been linked with moves away.

The Bundesliga side also have a great track record with young players as the likes of Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham all honed their skills at Dortmund.

Savinho – Girona

Savinho joined Girona on a season-long loan deal from Troyes in the summer of 2023 and both clubs are part of the City Football Group.

His impressive performances in La Liga in 2023/24 earned him a £30.8million (€40m) move to Manchester City, and he has enjoyed a promising debut season at the Etihad.

If City are relegated, they could potentially sell the Brazil international to Girona and then bring him back to the club when they return to the Premier League.

