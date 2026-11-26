The Independent Football Regulator’s chair, David Kogan, is adamant they have the “stomach” to do what’s right for the Premier League after making the strongest of vows to force Sheikh Mansour’s removal as Manchester City owner in the wake of the club’s 114 counts of breaching FFP regulations.

The eight-time Premier League champions have been caught in the competition’s biggest ever scandal, having been found guilty of swelling their books through several ‘sham’ commercial deals, to the tune of some £830m, over a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018.

And while it is important, in the interests of fair and balanced reporting to stress that Manchester City continue to protest their innocence, and with a top sports lawyer exclusively revealing that the club plans to take their quest to clear their name all the way to the High Court.

However, with a separate independent regulator also looking into the most suitable form of punishment for City if those charges are upheld.

Possible punishments range from demotion from the Premier League, a possible stripping of their titles, various points deductions and / or potential transfer sanctions aimed to prevent a quick rebuild.

Now, in light of that, the regulator’s chair Kogan has made clear why the body does have the resources – and crucially the willpower – to force UAE billionaire Sheikh Mansour to step away from the club.

“We will absolutely have the stomach [to take on City],” Kogan told MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

“Would I, given my choice with an organisation that has a relatively new, fairly young staff that’s been going for less than a year, would I have chosen to have this particular issue in our laps this early? Well, probably not.

“But the truth is, if we don’t act, assuming those circumstances are triggered, if we don’t act, what is the purpose of having a football regulator?

“We have to absolutely clearly be seen to be doing the job that you, as legislators, have asked us to do, and we absolutely will do that, whatever that means.

“Forget the name of the club. Forget the size of the club. Forget the scale of the issue. We cannot simply ignore our statutory duties in relation to a club because it happens to be of a certain size.”

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Promising to uphold their duty of care to the competition’s integrity, Kogan continued: “We absolutely will have to take the appropriate action as laid out in the legislation, depending on the circumstances as they come to us, which are the evidence that’s been presented and collated by the independent commission of the Premier League, and by any judgment that takes place on that evidence through an appeal.

“Does the evidence, if we come to assess it in relation to individuals, stand up in terms of the legislation as being a cause for concern? And if it is, we will have to act appropriately.

“And that is the only test, not the politics around it, not the place where it came from, not the size of the club. It is the only test because without that, you cannot have an effective regulator.”

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Back in September 2025, the IFR set out plans to impose stricter guidelines on owners and directors of football clubs, launching its proposed Owners, Directors and Senior Executives (ODSE) test.

As part of that, the IFR insists they plan to ‘assess the honesty, integrity and financial soundness of those who want to own or run a football club, ensuring they have the necessary skills and experience to do so ‘.

Furthermore, ‘the criteria used to protect against illicit finance and criminal funding entering football have also been widened.’

As a result – and in claims that could have serious repercussions for Sheikh Mansour’s future – the body has ‘the power to hold clubs and individuals to account as and when needed – from financial penalties, and public censure to requiring an owner to divest from a club’.