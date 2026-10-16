UEFA to inflict staggering 10-year European ban on Man City as new FFP pitfall emerges – journalist

Manchester City could face further serious recriminations from European football governing body UEFA that could see them barred from playing in any form of European competition for up to a decade if their appeal over 114 charges of FFP fails, a leading South American journalist and broadcaster has claimed.

The Cityzens have been caught up in the biggest storm the Premier League has ever witnessed since its inception 34 years ago. And with the eight-time champions having been found guilty by the authorities for having swelled their books by an alleged £830m over a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018, the sanctions they are set to face promise to be the most severe ever seen in the English game.

It’s important to note that Man City continue to plead their innocence and have already lodged an appeal against that guilty verdict. And TEAMtalk has exclusively learned, in a conversation with a top sports lawyer, that they could take their appeal all the way to the High Court.

Nonetheless, it emerged on Thursday, via a study, that City face a massive 60% cumulative probability of relegation this season as a result of the likely points punishment they will face for breaching

Leading bookmakers have acted accordingly and have since chopped the odds on their relegation this season to as low as just 7/4.

Now the club is also facing additional sanctions from UEFA as part of the scandal, according to Colombian broadcaster and commentator Cesar Augusto Londoño, who boasts 1m followers on X.

He posted at 6.16pm on October 15: ‘UEFA is reportedly close to announcing that, if Manchester City is found guilty following its appeal, it will be expelled from all European competitions for a period of 7 to 10 years.

‘Under that measure, it would be unable to participate in the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. The club was found guilty of 115 financial violations in the first instance.’

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While it’s important to stress that Londono’s claims have not been backed up elsewhere, nor did he correctly state the number of charges (potentially owing to a typo rather than an actual error, UEFA would have it within their power to impose such a ban.

And obviously, such sanctions on the 2023 Champions League winners would hit the club incredibly hard, albeit dropping out of the top flight over that spell would brandish that punishment academic anyway if they were not able to qualify for those competitions.

Such a ban would also be the most severe handed out by UEFA.

Meanwhile, football finance expert Kieran Maguire reckons City bosses may already be aware of the punishment the Premier League plans to impose on Enzo Maresca’s side.

He has also revealed that he thinks the authorities want to make a formal announcement on those sanctions in 12 weeks, subject to appeals.

Maguire said on talkSPORT: “Well, for all we know, is that City could have received the punishment and everybody signed a non-disclosure agreement and they are appealing the original verdict of guilt at the same time as knowing what the punishment could be. There’s so much silence.

“We did see the revelations a couple of weeks ago that four clubs had been told in advance of the other clubs in the Premier League the verdict.

“So, the degree of secrecy that’s taking place here, it could very well be significant.

“Chelsea were given a potential suspended points deduction for their financial issues, and they appealed that, and they were successful, and we didn’t know anything about that.”

Elsewhere, Steven Gerrard has broken his silence on the allegations hanging over City, and discussed how he would react if the Premier League decided to retrospectively award him and his former Liverpool teammates 2014 Premier League title winners’ medals.

The guilty verdict has also prompted an intriguing reaction from PSG boss Luis Enrique, who sent City supporters a message they will really appreciate.