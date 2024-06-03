Man City have locked on to their Ederson replacement

Manchester City will move for one of the world’s best if Ederson moves to Saudi Arabia this summer, and reports claim the spectacular signing could result in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale joining a European giant too.

Ederson, 30, has won all there is to win with Man City. The Brazil international is widely regarded as being among the best in the world in his position and his ball-playing abilities have added an extra dimension to Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, there is growing speculation Ederson’s time at the Etihad could conclude this summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has repeatedly stated there’s a very real possibility Ederson departs. Of course, Man City would have to receive an offer they deem satisfactory before that can happen.

However, with interest bubbling away in Saudi Arabia, a lucrative bid is exactly what Man City could receive.

Back-up keeper Stefan Ortega is also facing an uncertain future in Manchester too.

Ortega has stood up tall in Ederson’s various absences over the last two years, though could join the Brazilian in taking flight.

As such, one and potentially two new stoppers may need to be signed by the Premier League champions over the coming months.

According to the Sun, Man City have already identified who they’ll aim to strike a deal for.

Man City lock on to Mike Maignan

AC Milan and France superstar, Mike Maignan, is the man City chiefs desire. Per the report, Man City ‘will move’ for the ‘super keeper’ if Ederson’s future lays elsewhere.

The 28-year-old is in line to start for France at Euro 2024 and his country will enter the competition as favourites.

Maignan succeeded Hugo Lloris as France’s No 1 in 2022 on the back of stellar form for Milan. Indeed, Maignan was named Serie A’s best goalkeeper in the 2021/22 season and earned a place in the Serie A team of the season the following year too.

How much it would take to prise Maignan out of Milan wasn’t stated. Nonetheless, City don’t lack for money to spend this summer and would see their coffers significantly boosted by Ederson’s sale to Saudi Arabia anyway.

In the event Maignan does replace Ederson at Man City, Milan would need to sign a replacement for Maignan.

On that front, two Premier League goalkeepers are on their radar – Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Jordan Pickford of Everton.

Maignan out, Ramsdale or Pickford in?

Ramsdale has fallen behind David Raya as the No 1 at the Emirates and will seek a move to a club where he’ll become a regular starter once again.

Arsenal are open to offers, while TEAMtalk previously revealed Newcastle are in the mix for Ramsdale’s signature too.

Pickford, meanwhile, could be sold to alleviate Everton’s financial woes. The Toffees require significant player sales before June 30 to balance the books and Pickford is a highly saleable asset.

Various sources indicate England’s No 1 could be on the move for around £30m this summer.

