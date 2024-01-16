Man City forward to return to former club as disappointing four-year spell under Guardiola nears end

Manchester City forward Slobodan Tedic is poised to restart his career with FC Cukaricki in Serbia after being recalled from his loan spell at Charlton Athletic, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Man City recalled Tedic from his loan at League One club Charlton earlier this month and had been discussing his future in an effort to make the correct move for the player.

A solution has been found and it is set to see Tedic returning to his former club with negotiations ongoing between the player and Cukaricki, currently fourth in the Serbian SuperLiga.

TEAMtalk can reveal that all is agreed and the 23-year-old is ready to reset his career in his homeland having been viewed as one of the most exciting forwards in Europe at one stage.

There will be no transfer fee between the clubs but City have arranged for a sell-on clause to be inserted into the deal so the club will receive a portion of the profits should Tedic move on again in the future.

Tedic to return to Serbia as Man City spell nears end

City signed Tedic from Cukaricki for just under £2million in January 2020 and believed they were getting a player who would one day make an impact in the first team, but the forward has not made a first-team appearance in four years with the club.

Tedic has spent most of his City career out on loan to the likes of PEC Zwolle, Barnsley and Charlton, but the centre-forward has failed to kick on since his move to England.

Sources state there was plenty of interest in England from clubs who were keen to loan Tedic for the final six months of the season, but with his City deal coming to an end in the summer the Premier League champions were keen to find a more permanent solution.

FC Cukaricki came to the table to offer a reset and that has been taken by the player and his agency. Tedic is expected to complete the move within the next 24 hours and will have the opportunity to get some much-needed game time.

Tedic made 17 appearances for Charlton this season after arriving on loan in September, recording two goals and a single assist in the third tier of English football.

