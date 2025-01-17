Eintracht Frankfurt have left striker Omar Marmoush out of their squad to face Borussia Dortmund after saying he is “in talks with another club” ahead of an expected move to Manchester City.

Marmoush has been among the top scorers in Europe this season, notching 15 goals in 17 Bundesliga games for Eintracht and 20 in 26 matches in all competitions.

That has caught the attention of Man City, who are looking to bolster their attack following last summer’s transfer exit of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid.

While they do have one of the best strikers in the world in Erling Haaland, Alvarez proved how effective it can be to have two top-class forwards at a team’s disposal.

Reports suggested the defending Premier League champions had ‘verbally agreed’ to sign the 25-year-old for £67.5m (€80m, $82.25m) but if he played for Eintracht against Dortmund, that would have pushed back the signing.

Now, that the Egypt international was not in Eintracht’s matchday squad on Friday night in this latest Bundesliga clash, it seems a move to the Etihad is very much alive.

The German team said in a statement before the game: “Eintracht Frankfurt is currently in talks with another club regarding a transfer for Omar Marmoush. Therefore the player is not part of the squad today.”

Busy period for Man City

In December, City boss Pep Guardiola said the club “have to add players” in January and later admitted he made a mistake telling the club to scrap plans to buy players last summer.

This week, the ex-Barcelona manager revealed: “In the summer the club thought about it and I said ‘no, I don’t want to make any signings. I relied a lot on these guys and thought I can do it again. But after the injuries – wow – maybe we should have done it.”

But, City are acting now, as they look to spend well over £100m on three players in January. The Citizens are reportedly set to confirm the signing of centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens for a fee around £33.8m (€40m, $41.1m).

And fellow defender Vitor Reis is said to be heading to the Etihad from Brazilian side Palmeiras for £29.5m (€34.9m, $35.9m).

City are sixth in the Premier League and have underwhelmed in the Champions League this season. But if they get these deals over the line, with possibly more to come, they could mean business in the second half of the season.

Man City transfer roundup: City to miss out on €80m man, competition for defender

Juventus boss Thiago Motta appears to have dealt a blow to Manchester City’s reported chances of signing left-back Andrea Cambiaso.

Reports suggested uardiola’s side have drawn up a €60-65m proposal (up to £54.7m, $67m) to make the Italy international their new left-back but Motta said the 24-year-old is “untransferable” right now.

City are said to be facing competition from Real Madrid for Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, who has impressed at the Cherries this season.

The 19-year-old joined from Juventus last summer and now City and Madrid are reportedly trying to sign the Spain Under-21 international.

Finally, Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on City winger Savinho, just six months after he joined the Premier League side.

