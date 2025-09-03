‘Brilliant’ Man City star is ‘signing of the window’ – Paul Scholes

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes thinks Manchester City have outdone Liverpool with the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain, despite one concern over the goalkeeper.

Donnarumma has joined Man City for £26million plus £4m in add-ons and will wear the No 25 shirt. His contract runs for five years and includes the option for an extra 12 months.

City announced Donnarumma’s arrival after selling fellow keeper Ederson to Fenerbahce for £12m.

Pep Guardiola’s side managed to capture Donnarumma on the cheap as he had entered the final year of his contract.

PSG had been unsuccessful in tying the Italian down to fresh terms, forcing them to sign Lucas Chevalier as his replacement.

Man Utd were also linked with Donnarumma, and he could make his debut against City’s rivals in the first game back after the international break.

Donnarumma’s arrival spells trouble for James Trafford, who re-joined City earlier in the summer with eyes on becoming their new No 1.

But Trafford may now have to warm the bench as Donnarumma is viewed as one of the very best shot-stoppers in the world.

Despite Liverpool signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in a record-breaking swoop, former midfielder Scholes thinks City have completed the best summer deal.

On Instagram (via GiveMeSport), he wrote: ‘Donnarumma for £26million surely has to be the signing of the window… obviously apart from the 14 Salford City have signed.’

Scholes praised the 26-year-old on The Overlap too, though he did question whether it is the right fit for Guardiola.

“I think that’s a really strange signing for Pep. I love the keeper [Donnarumma], I think he’s brilliant and I’d have him at United tomorrow, today, whenever,” Scholes said.

Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘not a City goalkeeper’

“For £40m [the previously reported price for Donnrumma] he’s unbelievable. But for Pep you’ve got to almost be able to play in central midfield as a goalkeeper.

“I think that’s the reason [Luis] Enrique is getting rid of him at PSG, because he’s not great with his feet. I just don’t see him as a City goalkeeper.”

Guardiola is used to Ederson, who is one of the best keepers in the world in terms of distribution.

Donnarumma is far off that level, but City believe he can make up for it with his world-class reflexes. He pulled off a host of incredible saves to help PSG win the Champions League – and quadruple – last season.

Scholes’ concerns have been echoed by PSG expert Julien Laurens, and you can read what he had to say here.

