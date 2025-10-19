Manchester City and Juventus are both interested in signing Gustavo Sa, according to a report, with the 20-year-old forging a superb reputation in Portugal away from the country’s established big three.

Man City have some fantastic young players on their books, coming from both the academy and transfers from other clubs. Nico O’Reilly is the latest academy graduate to make an impact under Pep Guardiola, establishing himself as City’s first-choice left-back in Rayan Ait-Nouri’s absence.

O’Reilly is looking to follow in the footsteps of Phil Foden by becoming a key asset for Guardiola.

It seems City’s next big thing could come from abroad, in the form of Sa. The central attacking midfielder is already captaining Famalicao in the Primeira Liga, despite his tender age.

Rising Ballers state that some in Portugal are calling Sa the ‘new Kaka’ as he is elegant on the ball and has a good burst of acceleration, despite being a slightly taller No 10 at 6ft 1in.

Bernardo Silva could leave the Etihad when his contract expires at the end of the season, and Sa is a candidate to replace him in the City squad.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Sa has outgrown Famalicao and is poised to leave at some stage next year.

The Portuguese club are ‘resigned to losing him’ and president Miguel Ribeiro has set an enticing price tag of €15million (£13m / $17.5m). That represents great value for one of the most exciting young players in Portugal, a country known for producing elite talent.

As the origin of the report suggests, Sa has interest from Italy. Serie A giants Juventus have identified the playmaker as a target to ‘elevate their midfield’.

But Juve are wary of rival interest from England, given the superior spending power of Premier League clubs.

Pep Guardiola views Sa as a star of the future and this could see City make a ‘concrete move’ for him.

Man City rivalling Juventus for Gustavo Sa

The report adds that Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali, Al-Hilal’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Franck Kessie of Al-Ahli are also on Juve’s midfield shortlist, should they miss out on Sa to City.

The signings of either Portugal national team players or stars from the Primeira Liga has been crucial to City’s success under Guardiola.

Silva is a modern-day legend at the Etihad, while City previously signed Ruben Dias and Ederson from Benfica.

Silva has already stated publicly that he knows ‘exactly’ what he wants to do at the end of the campaign. But the City captain has yet to disclose whether this will be a contract extension or a free transfer elsewhere.

Silva should have plenty of options if he decides to leave City. Like Sa, he has been named as a midfield target for Juve.

Barcelona, Benfica, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli are just some of the other clubs who might enter talks for the 31-year-old.

Meanwhile, City have been credited with interest in Aleksandar Pavlovic of Bayern Munich.

He is one of two rising Bundesliga stars City are thought to be tracking ahead of future transfer talks.

Plus, Guardiola has hinted City could complete a stunning recall for thriving Everton loanee Jack Grealish.