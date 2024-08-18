Man City hand Pep Guardiola contract ultimatum amid England links

Manchester City kicked off their Premier League campaign with a dominant 2-0 win over Chelsea but uncertainty still surrounds Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard is arguably the best manager in the world having led the Cityzens to an incredible 18 trophies since joining the club in 2016.

But Guardiola’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and despite Man City being desperate to tie him down to an extension, he is yet to do so.

When asked whether he’d pen fresh terms earlier in the summer, Guardiola said: “We will see what happens.

“I will not rule it out absolutely to extend my contract. I would love to stay because I would love to stay. Nine years today in the same club is an eternity.”

According to Sky Sports News, the Man City hierarchy are becoming somewhat frustrated by the fact that Guardiola is yet to make a decision on his future.

Their report claims that the club have told Guardiola that he must make a decision on whether he signs a new deal by Christmas.

This is to leave them ample time to find a new boss in the event that the 53-year-old coach does choose to leave the club.

Pep Guardiola tipped to take England job

Guardiola certainly wouldn’t be short of job offers if he departs the Etihad and ever since Gareth Southgate left his post as England boss, he has been linked with the Three Lions job.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Football Association would be very interested in appointing Guardiola as the new England manager ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Lee Carsley has been appointed interim manager for now and the former Everton midfielder will hope to lay his claim for the role in the coming months.

According to the bookmakers, Guardiola is fourth favourite to be the next England manager behind Carsley, Graham Potter and Eddie Howe – so it can’t be ruled out at this stage.

It’s tough to imagine Man City without Guardiola at the helm. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who learnt his trade under the Spaniard, would be an obvious replacement contender should he step aside.

Former Brighton man Roberto de Zerbi is also thought to have admirers behind the scenes at the Etihad, while Girona manager Herero Michel has also been touted as a potential option given the Spanish club is owned by the City Group.

Guardiola is yet to decide on his future, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months.

