Manchester City star Rodri has hinted that he would be open to joining LaLiga giants Real Madrid in the future amid Pep Guardiola’s hunt for new midfielders.

The Spanish international is currently sidelined with a serious knee injury and will be unavailable until at least the start of next season, in a major blow to the Cityzens.

The Ballon d’Or winner was asked in a recent interview about the possibility of joining Madrid and described them as ‘the best club in history.’

However, Rodri insisted that he remains settled at the Etihad, especially after Man City boss Pep Guardiola agreed to sign a new two-year contract.

“When Madrid, the best club in history, the most successful, call you, it is an honour and you always have to pay attention,” Rodri told Cadena SER’s El Larguero.

On his current situation at Man City, Rodri said that discussions will soon be held on his future, with his current contract set to expire in 2027.

“I have two years left on my contract, the time is approaching to start talking again,” he added. “The Guardiola deal is an important incentive. I feel very valued at the club. It could very well be a possibility to finish my career in England. It has given me everything and I love the football there.”

DON’T MISS: 11 transfers the ‘Big Six’ Premier League sides could make in January: Amorim chases Liverpool target; Arsenal battle for Spain star

Rodri drops hint on LaLiga return

When pressed on whether he could return to his native Spain to play football one day, Rodri hinted that his first club, Villarreal, could actually be his next destination.

“Spain is my country. I always pay attention to the league, the level of the teams is getting better and better. Villarreal would be a good place [for me to go].”

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that amid Rodri’s injury issues, Man City are scouring the market for a new midfielder, with a signing even possible in January.

We understand that Man City have made contact with the agents of Atalanta midfielder Ederson in recent days to gauge his interest in a move to the Etihad.

Ederson, 25, is flattered by the Cityzens’ interest and the idea of playing for one of the world’s best teams excites him, but a transfer won’t be straightforward.

Atalanta represent the biggest obstacle to a deal as they are not willing to sell Ederson for anything less than €50million (£41.8m / $42.9m) – sources close to the Serie A club say there is zero chance of negotiating this figure.

Man City round-up: LaLiga winger eyed / Amorim favourite linked

Meanwhile, Man City are said to be considering a move for Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro, who is also a target for Liverpool and Tottenham.

Reports suggest that Moro could be available for €10m (£8.3m / £10.5m), which is considered a ‘high figure’ for Valladolid but a ‘miniscule’ fee for the Premier League trio.

The 21-year-old, who can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, is under contract until 2028. This puts Valladolid in a strong negotiating position but they are financially reliant on making profits from players and may find it difficult to reject bids for Moro come January.

In other news, Man City reportedly hold the advantage over rivals Manchester United in the pursuit of Sporting CP ace Maxi Araujo, despite Ruben Amorim’s influence.

Araujo is a 24-year-old wide man who can operate anywhere down the left flank, from full-back all the way up to left wing. He played in his native Uruguay and in Mexico before joining Sporting for a reported €13.6million in August 2024.

Eduardo Espinel, who played a role in Araujo’s development back in Uruguay, has now backed the Montevideo-born player to reach huge heights and namechecked Many City as one potential destination.

“He has much more power, much more speed and more tactical ability. I have no doubt that he hasn’t reached its limit yet,” Espinel said in a recent interview.

“He is ready to play for any of the best teams in the world, because after all, today the characteristics he has are those that the teams of the moment ask for – speed in processes, speed, one-on-one ability and solidarity.

“If not Manchester City, he will certainly have a place at another big club.”

EXCLUSIVE: 11 transfers the ‘Big Six’ Premier League sides could make in January: Amorim chases Liverpool target; Arsenal battle for Spain star