Manchester City are getting back to their brilliant best under Pep Guardiola, but TEAMtalk understands that Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola remains their top target to succeed the iconic manager, though a very familiar name is also on the shortlist.

As the Premier League season hurtles toward the second part of this season, the Cityzens’ glittering era under Guardiola teeters on the brink of transformation.

With the Catalan maestro’s contract set to expire at the end of the 2027 campaign, whispers of his early departure have grown into a roar – it could happen as early as next summer.

Guardiola, who has redefined modern football with four consecutive Premier League titles and a historic treble, has hinted at fatigue from the relentless grind. Club insiders now believe the 54-year-old is poised to step away, leaving the Etihad Stadium in search of fresh inspiration.

Man City’s hierarchy, ever proactive, has quietly assembled a shortlist of elite tacticians to helm the blue machine. Leading the pack is Iraola, the Basque visionary currently steering Bournemouth through choppy waters.

TEAMtalk first sounded the alarm in January this year, revealing Iraola’s presence on Man City’s radar. The 42-year-old, a former Athletic Bilbao stalwart, has since vindicated that interest with his audacious brand of football on the south coast.

Bournemouth’s spirited campaigns, marked by high-pressing flair and resilient defending, have transformed a perennial underdog into a Europe-chasing menace.

Sources close to the club insist Iraola is “top of the shortlist,” viewed as the perfect stylistic successor to Guardiola—progressive, meticulous, and unafraid of bold gambles. He is understood to be fully aware of the overtures, fueling speculation that a move to City could materialize as early as next summer.

Former stalwart also on Man City’s manager watchlist

Not far behind Iraola on Man City’s managerial shortlist is Vincent Kompany, the Belgian icon whose post-playing career has been a masterclass in rapid ascent.

After guiding Burnley to Championship glory, and despite the club’s subsequent poor showing in the Premier League, Kompany took the reins at Bayern Munich last season, navigating the Bavarian giants through a turbulent transition.

Despite a rocky start, his progress – instilling a possession-based ethos amid boardroom upheaval – has Man City scouts taking meticulous notes.

The 39-year-old, a Man City legend with 360 appearances and four Premier League crowns, embodies the club’s values of leadership and loyalty.

Tracking his every move, Etihad officials see Kompany as a sentimental yet strategic fit, bridging Guardiola’s legacy with a new chapter.

This dual pursuit underscores City’s ambition: no half-measures in the post-Pep vacuum. Iraola’s innovative edge could ignite a youth revolution, while Kompany’s pedigree promises continuity.

As Guardiola’s swansong unfolds – perhaps capped by another trophy haul – these names signal a club unwilling to fade.

For now, the shortlist simmers, but come May, Manchester’s managerial merry-go-round could spin into overdrive. The future is tantalizingly uncertain, but one thing’s clear: City intends to stay on top.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has revealed that Man City are leading Chelsea and Tottenham in the race to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who is increasingly likely to move in January.

Sources suggest that a bid of €60m (£53m/ $70m) could be enough to lure him from the Bernabeu this winter.

In other news, the Cityzens continue to be linked with a move for another Real Madrid ace: superstar forward Vinicius Junior.

Speculation is rife that the Brazilian could leave Madrid in 2026 if a bid of €150m (£132m / $174m) arrives.

