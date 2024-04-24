Man City in panic mode as Guardiola’s old nemesis plans swoop for vital player as contract talks stall

Rodri has undoubtedly been one of Manchester City’s most important players in recent years but a shock report suggests he could be on the move.

Pep Guardiola values the Spanish international extremely highly and has been doing everything in his power to tie him down to a new contract, but has so far been unsuccessful.

Rodri‘s current deal is valid until 2027 but it’s thought that some of Europe’s biggest sides could test the Cityzen’s resolve with a big summer offer.

According to journalist Joan Fontes, Man City sporting director Txiki Begiristain has informed people close to him that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has ‘set his sights’ on signing Rodri.

The LaLiga giants’ interest in Rodri emerges only a week after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Of course, Guardiola also had many battles with them when he was Barcelona boss – so he certainly won’t make a deal easy for a multitude of reasons.

Real Madrid already have an array of midfield talent at their disposal, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni in their ranks.

However, with veteran duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric set to leave at the end of the season, signing another world-class centre-mid like Rodri certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

Real Madrid planning big move for Rodri

Fontes’ report states that Real Madrid are aiming to bring in Rodri this summer or next as they look to ‘take their midfield to the next level.’

Man City signed the 27-year-old for £62.5m from Real’s local rivals Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019.

Rodri has gone on to make 250 appearances so far for Guardiola’s team, scoring 25 goals and winning a staggering 10 major trophies in just five years.

He is a key component of the Man City side that has dominated English and European football and is arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world.

Rodri makes an average of 2 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per game but is also superb with the ball at his feet, with a pass success rate of 92.1%.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see Real Madrid chasing Rodri’s signature, but luring him away from the Etihad will be very difficult.

Reports suggest that Man City value the Spaniard in excess of £110m, so it will be interesting to see how high Real are willing to go with an offer for him.

Meanwhile, the Cityzens continue to try and convince Rodri to put pen to paper on a new big-money contract to secure his long-term future in Manchester.

