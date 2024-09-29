Manchester City have reportedly opened talks to sign Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci as Pep Guardiola looks to bring in a replacement for Rodri.

The Spanish centre-mid is undoubtedly one of the Cityzens’ most important players but is sidelined for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

It could take Rodri 18 months to get back to his brilliant best and reports suggest that Man City are already scouring the market for a new midfielder.

According to Fichajes, Man City have ‘set their sights’ on signing Ricci in January and ‘negotiations are underway’ as they try and lure him to the Etihad.

He is valued at around €22m (£18.4m; $24.6m) by Torino. The 23-year-old is only under contract until 2026 and would be keen on a move to the Premier League.

Ricci has stood out in the Serie A last season and has the ability to contribute in both defence and attack, generally playing in a defensive midfield role.

That makes him a similar profile of player to Rodri on paper, but the Spaniard is one of the world’s best in his position and will be very difficult to replace.

Man City have four-man midfielder shortlist – sources

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Man City are keen to sign a new midfielder in January and have drawn up a four-man shortlist of targets, but it doesn’t include Ricci.

But another Serie A star, Nicolo Barella of Inter Milan, IS a concrete target for the Premier League champions. Barella won’t come cheap though, with Inter demanding a minimum of £70m for him.

Another name on Man City’s shortlist is Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton who has been superb for the Eagles since joining from Blackburn Rovers in January.

Wharton is a key player for Oliver Glasner’s side and his fine performances saw him rewarded with a spot in the England squad.

TEAMtalk understands that Wharton has caught the eye of Man City. His age and profile are attractive for the club and he is seen as a player who could not only fill in for Rodri but become his replacement over time.

Man City are also keeping tabs on Atalanta’s Ederson and Liverpool and Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi, who could leave Real Sociedad in January.

Guardiola wants Jeremie Frimpong

Meanwhile, Man City are working to bring in a new right-back to compete with Kyle Walker and Pep Guardiola has reportedly made Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong his ‘priority’ target.

But the race for the Dutch international’s signature won’t be a straightforward one, with Manchester United and Liverpool also keen to bring him in.

Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to sign a new, attacking right-back despite having Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui as options in the position, while Arne Slot wants more competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Leverkusen will demand a minimum of €40m (£33.4m; $44.5m) for Frimpong, who has scored 26 goals and made 36 assists in 150 appearances for the German club.

IN FOCUS: Torino star Samuele Ricci

Samuele Ricci, stats for Torino

