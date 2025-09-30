Ambitious report claims Man City want elite midfielder in record-shattering deal – he’s Rodri’s ideal heir

Manchester City have been handed a boost over the fitness of Rodri but are pursuing a top-class Paris Saint-Germain midfielder regardless, it has been claimed.

Rodri missed almost the entirety of last season after tearing his ACL during the 2-2 home draw with Arsenal back in September 2024. The defensive midfielder featured against Bournemouth towards the end of last season but made his full comeback in the Club World Cup over the summer.

Rodri played four times at the tournament in the US but asked to be substituted during the surprise defeat to Al-Hilal in the round of 16.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has made five appearances so far this term but was left out of the squad for the 5-1 thrashing of Burnley on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola told reporters that Rodri had complained about pain in the knee he previously underwent surgery on.

Rodri was a doubt for the Champions League clash against Monaco on Wednesday but has been pictured in training, sparking hopes he may return to Guardiola’s starting lineup.

Nevertheless, Man City appear to be preparing for the day Rodri starts to decline.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Guardiola is a huge admirer of PSG star Joao Neves and City’s interest in the player is getting stronger.

The Cityzens are even preparing to break their transfer record by offering a monumental €120million (£105m) for Neves. A deal at that price would make him City’s most expensive signing of all time, eclipsing the £100m spent on Jack Grealish in summer 2021.

However, PSG see Neves as a cornerstone of their project. He is already a ‘key player’ for Luis Enrique but at just 21 years old has the potential to get even better.

PSG are poised to reject City’s alleged £105m bid, which means Guardiola’s side will have to offer far more money to get the Champions League holders to even consider a deal.

Joao Neves has dazzled Man City recruitment chiefs

Understandably, City are interested in Neves considering he is one of few midfielders capable of succeeding from Rodri at the Etihad.

Neves is very comfortable on the ball and also combative, regularly winning back possession for his team through either duels or interceptions.

He has the game intelligence needed to thrive under Guardiola and can also pop up with important goals.

The Portugal ace even notched a hat-trick during PSG’s recent 6-3 thrashing of Toulouse in Ligue 1.

He had to settle for a place at right-back at times last season but is aiming to establish himself as a guaranteed starter in midfield this campaign.

Neves missed PSG’s last two league matches with a hamstring injury but is back in the squad ready for their big Champions League clash against Barcelona on Wednesday. City will likely be watching, though they will have to break the bank to sign him in the future.

Man City news: Another PSG target; Grealish speaks out

City have already signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG and, remarkably, Neves is not the only midfielder from the French giants they have been linked with.

Grealish left to join Everton on loan with a £50m option to buy in the summer.

The winger has explained how David Moyes has gotten the best out of him, something Guardiola struggled with last season.

