The Rodri gap in Man City's lineup could be filled by Alan Varela

Manchester City are firming up their plans to sign a new midfielder in January to offset the loss of Rodri – but they have changed their initial plan and are now targeting Porto’s Alan Varela, a report has claimed.

Rodri will miss the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury. After being so important to Man City’s four Premier League titles in a row, the club know they might need to reinforce their midfield to stand the best chance of making it five in his absence.

To that end, Varela is now being linked as a potential replacement by Football Transfers, whose report explains how Man City originally wanted to target a player with Premier League experience to make an instant impact in January, but have found themselves short of options.

With that in mind, they have expanded their radar and are said to have now started scouting Varela, who plays in the Portuguese Primeira Liga for Porto.

In order to sign him, they could activate his £58.6m (€70m/$76.9m) release clause. While it could be seen as a high fee, Man City have the funds to reach it.

They also believe they could justify it by using Varela alongside Rodri once the Spain international eventually returns to their disposition. In other words, he wouldn’t just be a short-term stop-gap.

Varela’s contract with Porto is due to last until 2028 as things stand.

How will Man City replace Rodri?

TEAMtalk sources revealed over the summer that Varela was on Liverpool’s radar, but now it appears there is another club to watch in the race for his signature.

Likewise, he will not be the only midfielder targeted by Man City as they aim to source cover in Rodri’s role.

Last month, our sources revealed that their shortlist includes Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi – which is interesting because he was also wanted by Liverpool in the summer just gone – Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton – who would fit their preference for a midfielder with existing experience in England – Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella and Atalanta’s Ederson.

Who else have Man City been linked with?

In addition, Man City are among the admirers of Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci, according to other reports.

And to maintain their dominance over English football, it’s likely they’ll be looking at other positions to reinforce too while they’re at it.

For example, recent reports have tipped them to make a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi – but that may be as a consequence of warnings that Erling Haaland could demand a release clause to be inserted into any new deal he signs at the Etihad Stadium amid interest from Barcelona.

Who is Alan Varela?

A product of the Boca Juniors youth academy, Varela was born in Greater Buenos Aires in July 2001.

After making more than 100 appearances for Boca Juniors since his senior debut in December 2020 and winning the Argentine title in 2022, Varela got his break in Europe when Porto signed him in the summer of 2023.

Last season, he played 44 times in all competitions, including eight games in the Champions League as Porto reached the round of 16.

His form then put him on the radar of Liverpool, but no transfer was made in the summer.

Varela has represented Argentina at youth level and was part of their squad that qualified for the Olympics, but he didn’t make it to the Paris Games.

