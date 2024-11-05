Man City learn of biggest rival in Wirtz transfer pursuit as extraordinary price tag revealed

TEAMtalk can reveal that Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz is Manchester City’s main target for the next summer transfer window – but they will have to fork out a near club-record fee to sign him.

Amid the uncertainty over whether or not this will be Pep Guardiola’s last season in charge at the Etihad, with the Spaniard’s deal expiring in mid-2025, the defending Premier League champions are looking at refreshing their squad.

Even if he doesn’t extend his stay there, Man City are still very likely to push ahead with trying to sign the 21-year-old German international.

Wirtz is also admired by Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, with our sources confirming that all three clubs have made contact with the player’s representatives.

It is understood that while City – whose current transfer record buy was the £100m (€117m, $130m) they spent on Jack Grealish – are certainly in the race to sign the Leverkusen ace, German giants Bayern will pose the biggest challenge to them in regards to a transfer battle.

Now, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that a bid of at least £90m (€107.2, $117m) will be required for Leverkusen to even consider selling Wirtz next summer. He is under contract until 2027, so the German side are in a strong negotiating position.

City are the most likely side to stump up such a fee for a player who is is widely considered to be one of the best young talents in football.

One thing that may put a spanner in the works, however, is if Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso were to move to Real Madrid. He is in line to take that post when Carlo Ancelotti eventually steps away and if Alonso headed to Los Blancos, he would like try to bring Wirtz to Santiago Bernabeu.

Leverkusen playing hard ball

The defending Bundesliga champions clearly value Wirtz as a vital component of their recent success.

The German helped them win a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double last season and he has contributed a hatful of goals and assists as well.

Earlier this year, Wirtz said he was having a “great time” at Leverkusen but didn’t want to talk about his future ahead of Euro 2024.

In February, his father and agent, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, said: “Florian has a contract in Leverkusen until 2027. That is roughly how long he will stay at Leverkusen. There’s no answer what will happen when. We should wait for the next two years and then we’ll see what happens.”

Moreover, reports in Germany suggested Leverkusen are trying to extend Wirtz’s deal and if he does go, they want to keep him until 2026 at the least.

Whether they can hold onto him for that long remains to be seen.

Latest Man City news: Grealish to leave?

More than three years after breaking their transfer record to sign Aston Villa’s Grealish, the Citizens are reportedly ready to listen to offers for the 29-year-old in 2025.

And incoming sporting director Hugo Viana has been tasked with signing a ‘big name’ replacement for the England international.

City are also said to be facing competition from Bayern Munich and now Liverpool for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

The 25-year-old, whose contract runs until 2027, has had a strong start to the season and that has caught the interest of a host of top European sides

Finally, back-up City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is reportedly contemplating a return to the Bundesliga after trying and failing to become first choice at the Etihad.

IN FOCUS: Wirtz’s career so far…