Manchester City have reportedly identified Real Madrid star Federico Valverde as a potential replacement for Rodri, but luring him away from the Bernabeu will not be straightforward.

Rodri, 28, is one of the most important players in Pep Guardiola’s squad but an ACL injury has ruled him out until at least the end of the season and potentially longer.

The Spanish international has also been linked with moves away from Man City, with Real Madrid reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing him.

The Cityzens are now on the hunt for players who can cover for Rodri or replace him and according to Fichajes, Valverde is on their radar.

The report claims that Man City are ‘very interested’ in the 26-year-old, who is a mainstay in Real Madrid’s starting XI and has a whopping €1bn (£830m / $1.1bn) release clause in his contract.

Man City are said to want Valverde as ‘cover’ for Rodri. The Uruguayan international can play as a central or attacking midfielder or on the right wing when required and his ‘flexibility has attracted Guardiola.’

However, Real Madrid ‘re not willing to let go of one of their pillars without a fight. Valverde has renewed his contract with the white club on several occasions, Real Madrid could reject any offer for the young Uruguayan, especially considering his importance within Carlo Ancelotti ‘s system.’

Man City eye midfield reinforcements

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Man City are actively looking for a new midfielder to cover for Rodri’s absence, but our information suggests that they are not actively pursuing Valverde.

We understand that one of the players on the Cityzens’ shortlist is Crystal Palace and England star Adam Wharton. The 20-year-old is viewed as someone who could fill in for Rodri in the short term and be his long term replacement.

Palace view Wharton as a vital player and are unlikely to sanction his sale in January. However, sources suggest that the Eagles would be ‘lucky’ to keep him beyond this season.

The Cityzens have also shown interest in Calhanoglu’s Inter Milan duo Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella, as well as Atalanta’s Ederson and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

As for Valverde, we feel it is very unlikely that they Real Madrid would consider selling him for any price. They could offload his teammate Aurelien Tchouameni, however, who is a long-term target for Liverpool.

Guardiola future / Wirtz pursuit

Meanwhile, speculation is mounting about the future of Guardiola, who has just lost four consecutive matches for the first time in his managerial career.

Man City’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday has left them five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and on the back foot in the title race.

A recent report has revealed that the Brazilian Football Association has called Guardiola on multiple occasions this season to gauge his interest in managing the national team.

Guardiola has previously revealed that he would be interested in switching to international management and Brazil are the favourites to snap him up at this stage.

His contract with Man City is set to expire at the end of the season. The suggestion is that he will extend it by another year, but Brazil are reportedly interested in appointing him for the 2030 World Cup, so he has plenty of time to think about their offer.

In other news, we understand that Man City are very interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

It will take a minimum bid of £90m for Leverkusen to even consider selling Wirtz but Man City are among the favourites to sign him in 2025. Bayern Munich are also very keen though and could compete with the Premier League champions for his signature, while Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked.

