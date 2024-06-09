Man City have secured the first of two hugely important deals

Manchester City aim to make Phil Foden the highest earning British footballer ever and why a deal is easy to make has been revealed, while the Premier League champions have already secured a separate agreement with a player Pep Guardiola loves.

Foden was already a top class star in his own right, though took his game to new heights last season. The 24-year-old scored 19 goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League alone. His deadly displays received the acclaim they deserved when Foden was named Premier League Player of the Season.

Foden helped fire Man City to their sixth title in seven years. While Kevin De Bruyne has been their go-to man in attack over recent times, a changing of the guard may have taken place.

Foden is contracted to the Etihad until 2027 and aside from tentative links to Real Madrid, no serious transfer interest has emerged.

Nonetheless, a fresh update from the Sun has brought news of Man City attempting to tie Foden down to a record-breaking new deal.

It’s claimed City will open talks with Foden over a new contract in the gap between the end of Euro 2024 and the new Premier League season beginning.

Foden is understood to earn in the region of £225,000-a-week at present, though is in line to receive a pay rise that will take his weekly wages up towards £400,000-a-week.

Signing a contract of that size will make Foden the highest paid British footballer ever from a weekly wages perspective.

Foden gunning for Ryan Giggs record

Explaining why forging a new agreement should be straightforward for all involved, the report listed numerous reasons.

Firstly, Foden is at his boyhood club and given the success they’re experiencing, has no desire to leave.

Furthermore, money won’t be an issue given Foden would be put alongside De Bruyne and Erling Haaland as City’s top earners.

Additionally, given a potential transfer away would surely cost well in excess of £100m, there are very few clubs that can actually afford to sign Foden anyway.

Finally, it’s noted Foden is gunning for Ryan Giggs’ record of 13 Premier League titles. Foden already has six EPL crowns to his name and a blockbuster move to Real Madrid or Saudi Arabia for example would nullify his dreams.

Important Man City deal agreed

News of Foden’s new deal should begin to filter out in late-July and early-August. However, another important deal Guardiola wants sealed has been agreed.

Amid genuine fears starting goalkeeper Ederson will move to Saudi Arabia, the importance of back-up stopper Stefan Ortega has increased.

The German has never let City down when deputising for Ederson, though only has one year left on his contract.

But according to Sky Germany and latterly Fabrizio Romano, Man City and Ortega have thrashed out a contract extension.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg led the way, revealing on X: “Done Deal: Stefan Ortega will sign a new contract until 2026 with Man City.

“After tough negotiations in recent months, a total agreement is now done. Pep Guardiola wanted him to stay.

“Ortega will now do everything to become the number one next season.”

If Ederson does secure a money-spinning move to the Saudi Pro League, Ortega may yet get the chance to become the No 1.

In the event Man City get cold feet and decide to dip into the market, AC Milan’s Mike Maignan is known to be on their radar.

