Could Paul Pogba rip up his Man Utd association and sign for Man City?

Manchester City have made an approach to Paul Pogba about joining them when he returns to football in March, a source’s chief football writer has revealed – and how the player feels about coming back to the Premier League has come to light.

Pogba last played for Juventus in September 2023 before being issued a doping ban and was released by the Serie A side at the end of November. He will be free to return to football from March, but could it be with a surprising club?

Pogba, of course, had two spells as a Manchester United player. But – on derby day, no less – it has fascinatingly been claimed that rivals Manchester City have now ‘sounded out’ Pogba about joining them next year.

That’s according to The Independent, in an article authored by their chief football writer, Miguel Delaney, who claims Pep Guardiola ‘remains an admirer’ of the France international and reiterates that Man City have shown interest in Pogba before, even when he was at United.

Rodri’s ACL injury has exposed a lack of depth in City’s midfield, and while Pogba is a different type of player, he has been identified as someone who could give them a hand in a struggling department.

The report even warns City that it could be hard to sign players in January as they await the following month’s outcome of Premier League hearing into their 115 charges.

Therefore, if they still have a gap to fill in their squad by March, when Pogba’s ban will lapse, they could consider a move for the 2018 World Cup winner – if they can convince him to join.

Paul Pogba stance on Premier League return revealed

Of course, the eye-catching aspect of City moving for Pogba would be his previous association with neighbours United, where he wasn’t universally popular but made more than 200 appearances.

And although crossing the dividing line would give Pogba a chance to settle the score after being released by the Red Devils in 2022, it appears he would take some convincing to do so.

Delaney claims that Pogba is ‘reluctant’ to return to Manchester – and maybe even the Premier League entirely, due to his mixed reception in English football before.

Instead, it’s claimed he could prefer to revive his career in La Liga, Serie A or the Bundesliga, but no suitors other than City are mentioned at this point.

TEAMtalk learned back in October, via Italian correspondent Rudy Galetti, that the Saudi Pro League is Pogba’s most likely destination, where Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr could offer the 31-year-old a contract.

Los Angeles FC have shown interest in taking him to MLS, while an option to stay in Europe – although less likely – would be with Marseille.

Man City transfer news roundup

It might become even more pressing for City to strengthen in midfield if they lose Kevin De Bruyne in 2025, with the playmaker’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

If De Bruyne wants to stay, it’s believed it should be straightforward for an agreement to be found, even though he is the Premier League’s highest-paid player.

However, there remains a chance of him walking out on a free transfer at the end of the season. Furthermore, reports are now claiming he could move to MLS as early as January.

Elsewhere, City have reportedly registered an interest in Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto, although in the battle for a potential Kyle Walker successor they would face competition from Liverpool depending on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future.

And in case you missed it, TEAMtalk revealed this week that City could consider selling Ruben Dias to make way for the potential signing of Marc Guehi.

