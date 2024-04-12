Man City make enquiry for Real Madrid star but receive ‘blunt’ response from Florentino Perez

Manchester City have enquired about signing one of Real Madrid’s top performers, but the English champions were greeted with a blunt response from Florentino Perez.

There can be little doubt that Man City and Real Madrid currently rank as two of the best sides in Europe. Indeed, their match-up in the Champions League quarter-final first leg highlighted how much talent they both have at their disposal.

As Pep Guardiola will already have one eye on the upcoming transfer window, the club have started to sound out some of their summer transfer targets.

According to DefensaCentral, Man City have made an enquiry to learn about the availability of Toni Kroos in the summer.

The German midfielder’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of the season, although renewal talks with Real Madrid have been taking place.

With that in mind, Man City reportedly received a ‘blunt’ response from Perez when asking about the German holding midfielder.

While Kroos is on the wrong side of 30, he still ranks among the best midfielders in the world and knows how to dictate a game.

Even at 34 years of age, he continues to be a crucial player for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, having racked up 40 appearances across all competitions this season.

Real Madrid working on Kroos extension

The Spanish giants are working hard on a new deal for Kroos and it’s currently thought that if he doesn’t renew his contract with Real Madrid, he will take the decision to retire after the Euros.

Last month, Fabrizio Romano provided a key update on the German midfielder as Real Madrid seemingly made a breakthrough during the renewal talks.

“Toni Kroos will stay and continue at Real Madrid as new one year deal until 2025 is set to be agreed,” Romano confirmed via X.

“Direct talks between Kroos and Real on contract and it’s now just a formality to sign, imminent. Super season again for Kroos at Real and also with Germany now.”

Given his love for Real Madrid, Man City probably always viewed this sort of deal as a long shot. While Guardiola has worked with Kroos at Bayern Munich previously, he seems to have his heart set on staying in Spain.

When discussing his plans for the future, Kroos told reporters in March: “It is the decision that I have to make in the next month or two months.

“I always tell you the truth and the truth is that I don’t know. A lot of people want me to play one more year, that’s a positive sign. I feel good, but I still don’t have a decision.”

At this stage, a move to Man City doesn’t seem very likely and Guardiola’s side will most likely move onto new targets in the coming months.

