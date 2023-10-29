Man City make request for Messi-like winger to delight Guardiola and ruin Real Madrid plan

Manchester City have been keen to take a closer look at Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, according to reports in Spain.

Kubo has scored five goals from nine La Liga appearances so far this season, while he has also been expressing his talents in the Champions League. He is already more than halfway to matching his goal tally from his debut season with Real Sociedad; he got nine goals from 44 appearances last term.

His style of play has prompted Mundo Deportivo to describe him as someone who is reminiscent of Lionel Messi. It is quite a lofty comparison, but it shows why Kubo might be a player of interest for various clubs.

According to the Spanish source, Man City asked to watch Kubo in action for Real Sociedad around a month ago, when he scored in a 3-0 derby win over Athletic Club.

Now, scouts from various suitors are planning to watch Kubo when they host Benfica in the Champions League on November 8.

Real Madrid are among the clubs keeping an eye on him, according to Mundo Deportivo, after already having him on their books between 2019 and 2022 but never giving him an appearance and sending him out on various loan spells instead.

He also has suitors in Saudi Arabia, while reigning Italian champions Napoli would be interested in taking him to Serie A. Man City are also not his only admirers in the Premier League either, it is suggested.

Kubo is still under contract in the Basque Country until 2027. However, there seems to be several sides who would like to add him to their squads ahead of next season.

Prices already fixed for Kubo

A left-footed attacker, Kubo has earned most of his appearances this season playing on the right wing.

He also has 28 caps to his name for the Japanese national team, but has only scored twice for his country so far.

When the time comes for him to change clubs, there is a €60m (£52.3m) release clause in his contract with Real Sociedad. The fee for Real Madrid to take him back, though, would be just €33m (£28.8m), as Marca has previously reported.

