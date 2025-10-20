AC Milan are targeting a move for Mateo Kovacic, with a report revealing how much the Manchester City midfielder could cost and the trump card the Serie A giants are looking to use.

Kovacic spent five years at Chelsea after joining the club on an initial season-long loan that eventually became permanent for £40million. Kovacic helped Chelsea win the Europa League and Champions League before Man City paid £25m plus £5m in add-ons to land him in summer 2023.

City made Kovacic their first signing after the treble-winning season, after having a £90m bid for Declan Rice rejected and losing Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona, though the latter did return in 2024.

Overall, Kovacic has made 89 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, chipping in with 10 goals and four assists. He has been a part of a squad which has won the Premier League title, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield.

The 31-year-old has proven to be a useful player for Guardiola, particularly when Rodri has been out injured. Kovacic is not as good as Rodri defensively but he fits into Guardiola’s style perfectly and is also capable of the odd wondergoal.

However, Kovacic has had a frustrating start to the campaign, having only just returned from an Achilles injury. He made his comeback at the weekend, appearing late on in the victory over Everton.

Kovacic’s City deal expires in June 2027 and it is unlikely he will be offered an extension. While the Croatia star is a quality performer, Guardiola has begun reenergising his squad with younger talent to ensure they get back to winning the biggest trophies.

According to Milan Live, the Rossoneri are ‘preparing to move for Kovacic’ next year.

Milan know there are ‘no negotiations’ for Kovacic to receive a new deal at the Etihad and have therefore made him a ‘target’, most likely for next summer.

Luka Modric could help Milan win Mateo Kovacic race

The report claims he will be available for just €10m (£9m), which seems a bargain price for a player of Kovacic’s quality and experience.

Kovacic’s weekly wages are currently too high for Milan, but club chiefs are confident about getting him to agree to a pay cut.

Kovacic represented rivals Inter earlier in his career, though Milan are ready to look past this as they see him as a top-class addition.

Milan Live claim that clubs in the Premier League and LaLiga are also spying a deal for Kovacic. The Rossoneri plan to use Luka Modric as their ‘ace card’ in order to fend off rival interest.

Kovacic and Modric are close on and off the pitch, having played alongside each other for Croatia for years.

They both have more than 100 caps for their country and could soon be linking up at club level too.

