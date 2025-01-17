Juventus boss Thiago Motta appears to have dealt a blow to Manchester City’s reported chances of signing left-back Andrea Cambiaso.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola insisted the defending Premier League champions “have to add players” in January after a difficult first half of the season.

The Citizens are set to seal transfer moves for Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov and Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis in the coming days, while Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush could also follow suit.

City were also said to be keen on swooping for Juventus’ Cambiaso as they seek to address the left side of their defence, which tends to involve Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis, or Nathan Ake playing there – none of whom are out-and-out left-backs.

Reports suggested Guardiola’s side have drawn up a €60-65m proposal (up to £54.7m, $67m) to make the Italy international their new left-back, but other Italian outlets have claimed he may cost at least €80m (£67.5m, $82.3m).

But Motta poured cold water on a January exit for the 24-year-old, whose contract runs until 2029, and suggested he is one of the players he has asked Juve’s board not to sell.

He told reporters on Friday, via Calciomercato: “I see him [Cambiaso] very well and he will play tomorrow (Saturday). I don’t like talking about the transfer market. Then talking about a market ‘if’… Imagine that I have nothing to add.

“Andrea is very well; he will be on the pitch tomorrow. That’s for sure. Untransferable? Yes, I already have asked for players not to be sold. And they kept them.”

Three City signings may be on the way but a fourth with Cambiaso may elude them.

Defensive reinforcements needed

During City’s run of four-straight Premier League titles, they have always had one of the best defences in the division. That has not been the case in 2024/25, though, as eight teams have a better defensive record than them so far.

While they are evidently keen on strengthening their backline in 2025, Guardiola admitted he may have made a mistake telling the club to scrap plans to buy players last summer.

This week, the ex-Barcelona manager said: “In the summer the club thought about it and I said ‘no, I don’t want to make any signings. I relied a lot on these guys and thought I can do it again. But after the injuries – wow – maybe we should have done it.”

Fast forward to the present and City are sixth in the Premier League and sit 12 points behind leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

And having a natural left-back such as Cambiaso clearly appeals to City but it seems the door has been slammed shut on that potential pursuit, for now at least. The former Bologna loanee, who joined Juve from Genoa in 2022, has also been linked with Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Man City transfer roundup

City have reportedly ‘verbally agreed’ to sign Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, whose contract runs until 2027, in January.

If the Citizens do sign the 25-year-old for the mooted £67.5m (€80m, $82.3m), he will become their third most expensive signing behind Jack Grealish (£100m) and Gvardiol (£77.5m).

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have both been credited with interest in City winger Savinho, despite the Brazilian only heading to the Etihad last summer.

The two European giants have reportedly sent scouts to see the 20-year-old but City are expected to rebuff any potential offers that may come his way.

Wantaway full-back Kyle Walker looks set to leave for AC Milan this month but he is not having anyone question his commitment at City.

