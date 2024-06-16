Man City name three conditions around Barcelona transfer as new asking price is revealed

Manchester City have informed Barcelona of the three conditions that they will need to meet in order to sign one of their players this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s side have now won six of the last seven Premier League titles, but they won’t be resting on their laurels this summer.

It’s no secret that the club have been sniffing around Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes in an attempt to bolster their midfield ahead of next season.

While the club are expected to sign a number of stars this summer, several of their players could also be heading for the exit door.

One player in particular who faces an uncertain future is Joao Cancelo, who spent last season on loan with Barcelona.

It’s been well documented that Cancelo and Guardiola haven’t exactly seen eye to eye over the last few years and the Portuguese star is keen to remain at Barcelona.

Guardiola recently provided an update on the full-back’s future and admitted that the conditions have to be correct for the club to sanction his sale.

“It has to be the best thing for everyone,” Guardiola said when discussing Cancelo’s future.

“The clubs will speak, we’ll speak with his agents will speak. He is our player, if we don’t reach an agreement, he will have to return for preseason. If he wants to stay at Barcelona, and the clubs find an agreement, then it will happen again.”

Man City name three conditions for deal

The Premier League champions are looking for a fee of £25m to sell Cancelo this summer, although due to Barcelona’s financial troubles, they will struggle to match that price.

Instead, Barcelona could look to loan Cancelo for another season, although Man City will only sanction another loan deal if these three conditions are met.

According to The Sun, Barcelona must pay a loan fee, pay his wages in full and commit to purchasing him on a permanent deal ahead of 2025/26.

If those three conditions aren’t met, Man City could look to sell him to other suitors or even re-integrate him back into the squad.

Cancelo has made it no secret that he wants to return to Barcelona next season, although it remains to be seen if Barcelona have the finances available to bring him back.

“I know nothing yet [about the future], but I’d like to stay here [at Barcelona],” Cancelo said earlier this year.

“I grew up watching Ronaldinho’s Barcelona. He’s my idol. I am proud to wear this jersey, and there aren’t other clubs I can join, right?”

