Manchester City are growing increasingly confident of sealing the signing of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson in the coming days, with negotiations now entering the final stages and with doctors on standby to hold a medical out in Kansas, TEAMtalk understands.

After weeks of behind-the-scenes work, the clubs are preparing a final round of talks aimed at finalising a deal for Anderson which we understand could ultimately be worth a new British record deal.

Manchester City saw an opening package worth a guaranteed £110m up front with a further £11m in add-ons (€140m, $160m) rejected by Forest last week, with sources making it clear that owner Evangelos Marinakis, who is leading the negotiations, determined to secure a British record package for the midfielder.

As a result, a new and improved bid is poised to be launched this week, which is expected to now be worth a guaranteed £120m, but with add-ons potentially taking it beyond the £130m arrangement Liverpool struck with Newcastle for Alexander Isak last summer.

Either way, Anderson’s intentions are clear. After two seasons at the City Ground, the 23-year-old England international has made clear his desire to join the Cityzens and take his career to the next level.

The summer exit of the man regarded as the world’s greatest coach, Pep Guardiola, has not altered Anderson’s mindset, while personal terms are also not an issue.

We understand that Anderson’s camp have also been pushing Forest to facilitate the move over the past week, in a bid to push the deal forward and bring closure to a long-running transfer saga focus and push forward…

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Elliot Anderson: Man City have medical plans in place

If an agreement is reached in the coming days, Anderson is expected to undergo a medical in the United States while on international duty with England at the World Cup.

England, who are based out at Swope Park in Kansas City when not playing games, are also being kept up to date on the situation and are prepared to allow the player to undergo a medical once the two sides agree the fee.

Thomas Tuchel and his staff also want the deal wrapped up quickly to ensure the uncertainty around the player can come to an end and ensure Anderson has no other distractions. England next play on Tuesday against Ghana in Boston (9pm BST) and his move could be wrapped up before the Three Lions play their third game, against Panama in New Jersey on Saturday.

City see the versatile box-to-box midfielder as a key addition to refresh their engine room.

Having impressed consistently at Forest since his £40m move from Newcastle, Anderson has developed into one of the most dynamic young talents in the Premier League.

His relentless energy, technical quality and passing qualities have not gone unnoticed by City, with the player now elevated into one of the first names on Tuchel’s teamsheet.

For Nottingham Forest, the imminent departure of their star man would represent a significant windfall and a potential £80m to £90m profit on their original investment.

However, Forest are working hard on bringing in multiple midfielders in this window, and sources can reveal they are among the clubs keen on Lucas Bergvall, who has made clear his desire to leave this summer.

Indeed, the Swede is one of two midfield stars that Forest are looking to bring in.

While the Anderson deal is not yet complete, City sources are expressing quiet confidence that Anderson will be a Manchester City player sooner rather than later.

Should it go through, it would mark the end of a long-running saga that has taken a lot of work from Manchester City’s sporting director Hugo Viana to push over the line.

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