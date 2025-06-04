Manchester City have struck multiple agreements as they close in on a fantastic triple coup, and a difficult-to-sign Newcastle ace is target number four.

Man City’s rebuild began in January with the quadruple signing of Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico Gonzalez and Omar Marmoush.

That will prove to be just the tip of the iceberg, with Pep Guardiola and co ready to re-launch a title charge after a campaign in which only the Community Shield was banked.

Man City are closing in on a sublime triple coup and first through the door will be AC Milan and Netherlands midfield maestro, Tijjani Reijnders.

Both Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein confirmed earlier on Wednesday that a club-to-club agreement with Milan has been struck.

City have committed to a package totalling €70m / £59m and personal terms have also been sealed. A medical will now follow.

Reijnders will occupy a box-to-box midfield role at The Etihad, meaning City must still sign a No 10 to replace Kevin De Bruyne.

The honour of replacing the Belgian legend and perhaps City’s greatest ever player will fall to French maverick, Rayan Cherki.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Understand Manchester City and Rayan Cherki have reached an agreement on personal terms!

“Official bid from Manchester City to OL will be submitted in the next hours… …in order to advance after initial club to club talks started over the weekend.”

Cherki has been projected to cost around €40m / £34m to prise out of Lyon.

Elsewhere, Man City are also advancing their efforts to snap up Wolves left-back, Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Again taking to X, Romano stated on Wednesday: “Talks to advance soon for Ait-Nouri with move expected to happen, City are very confident as revealed days ago.”

The Guardian reported City are yet to bid for the Algeria international, though like Romano, they stressed City are confident and ‘optimistic’ they’ll complete a deal.

Per the report, £50m will be enough to get the green light from Wolves.

Newcastle ace up next?

Another position Man City are seeking to sign a readymade starter in is right-back.

On that front, Newcastle’s Tino Livramento has risen to the very top of Man City’s shortlist.

However, Romano warned prising Livramento out of St. James’ Park will be ‘difficult’, especially after Newcastle secured Champions League qualification.

Livramento is viewed as City’s heir to Kyle Walker who had already been turfed out to AC Milan via the loan route in January.

Milan have chosen not to take up their €5m option to buy, meaning the veteran will return to the Etihad, though not for long.

City now intend to find a permanent buyer for Walker who only has one year remaining on his deal and won’t see out that contract.