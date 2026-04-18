Man City ready to break transfer record for Newcastle star who is their ‘dream target’

Manchester City are continuing to prioritise a move for Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento, but TEAMtalk understands that the Cityzens are actively working on alternative options as part of their recruitment drive heading into the summer.

Man City sporting director Hugo Viana has already overseen a comprehensive review of the squad since his arrival in 2025 and has wasted no time in reshaping key areas.

Big-name additions such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, along with January captures Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo, underline the scale of ambition at the Etihad Stadium.

Now, attention has turned to other areas, and right-back is a position which has been identified as an area that needs to be worked on ahead of the new campaign.

Sources have told us that Livramento, currently with Newcastle, remains Man City’s dream target.

The 23-year-old England international is highly regarded internally, and as previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Man City are prepared to break the world transfer record for a right-back to secure his signature.

Livramento is also believed to be among a number of Newcastle players assessing their futures this summer, further boosting Man City’s belief that a deal could be struck.

As we have previously revealed, Man City could look to include players in any potential negotiations, with Newcastle having shown interest in members of their squad, such as James Trafford and Rico Lewis.

There is also a long-standing admiration for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali within the Man City hierarchy.

However, Man City are not alone in their pursuit of Livramento, who is under contract at Newcastle until the summer of 2028.

Arsenal are also strong admirers of Livramento, although sources suggest that they are unlikely to match the level of financial commitment that Man City are prepared to make.

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Man City have Tino Livramento alternatives – sources

Man City, though, are not putting all their eggs in one basket, with the Premier League club identifying potential alternatives to Livramento.

We can reveal that Givairo Read is firmly on Man City’s radar, with the 19-year-old Netherlands Under-21 international impressing for Feyenoord and closely monitored in recent months.

At the same time, Brentford standout Michael Kayode is also under serious consideration following an excellent campaign that has marked him out as one of the Premier League’s most consistent full-backs.

Both Reid and Kayode are also being tracked by Arsenal, too, highlighting the fierce competition for emerging defensive talent.

While Man City’s strategy is to push aggressively for Livramento, they remain fully prepared to pivot if necessary, as they look to secure a long-term solution in one of the most important positions in modern football.

We have previously reported Man City’s interest in signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid in the summer of 2026.

Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, and his performances for Los Blancos this season have been underwhelming.

However, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on Alexander-Arnold will come as bad news for Man City.